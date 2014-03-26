Preview: Louisiana Tech at Florida State

(Updated: UPDATING with potential opponent.)

Florida State has hardly been an offensive juggernaut this season, but the Seminoles posted their highest point total of the year last time out and look to follow up on that effort Wednesday when they host Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals.“There are so many people on our team who can score and do a bunch of different things that we don’t have one go-to person,” sophomore guard Devon Bookert said after recording career highs in points and assists Monday against Georgetown. The Seminoles shot a stunning 68.2 percent against the Hoyas, including 11-of-16 from 3-point range, in the 101-90 triumph.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs forced 14 turnovers - 13 in the first half - and made seven of their first eight long-range shots in Saturday’s win over Georgia. “The early turnovers allowed us to play in the open floor, allowed us open jumpers and got us a lead that we were able to hold the entire game,” said Louisiana Tech coach Michael White, whose team won at Florida State in the first round of last season’s NIT. Raheem Appleby scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half that day while Alex Hamilton added 16 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (29-7): Hamilton has led third-seeded Louisiana Tech with 32 points through the first two rounds of the NIT, while Chris Anderson (31) and Kenyon McNeaill (29) aren’t far behind. McNeaill has been on fire from 3-point range, converting 16-of-33 over his last five games. On the defensive end, Michale Kyser has notched 10 blocks in the first two games of the NIT and three different Bulldogs, including McNeail and Hamilton, recorded three steals against Georgia.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (21-13): The top-seeded Seminoles are just 200th in the nation in scoring (70.4 points), and their lack of consistency has been evident thus far in the NIT. Prior to their offensive explosion against Georgetown, they barely snuck past Florida Gulf Coast, 58-53, as they shot 42.2 percent and turned the ball over 16 times. Ian Miller missed that game with a foot injury but returned against the Hoyas to score 18 points off the bench, while Aaron Thomas matched his career high with 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to the NIT Final Four in Madison Square Garden, where the opponent will be Minnesota.

2. After scoring a total of 11 points in his previous three games, Bulldogs G Cordarius Johnson went for 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting - 3-of-3 from 3-point land - against Georgia.

3. Bookert’s 21-point, nine-assist performance versus Georgetown followed a nine-game stretch in which the sophomore averaged 5.2 points and 1.8 assists.

PREDICTION: Florida State 79, Louisiana Tech 64