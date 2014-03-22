Preview: Louisiana Tech at Georgia

After surviving first-round scares in the NIT, Georgia and visiting Louisiana Tech will square off Saturday in a late-morning tip-off. This second-round matchup features a Georgia team that trailed Vermont by five with just over four minutes left before squeaking out a victory Wednesday and a Louisiana Tech squad which edged Iona by a point thanks to Kenneth “Speedy” Smith’s putback with 2.2 seconds left. The winner will face Georgetown or Florida State in the quarterfinals.

“I just crashed the boards and it came our way,” Smith told reporters of his decisive shot. “Luckily we were able to win this game.” Georgia guard Marcus Thornton also believed his team was somewhat fortunate to advance, particularly considering the team’s season-high 22 turnovers. “I think we came out somewhat flat early on,” Thornton said. “We just got kind of lazy with the ball, made some careless mistakes and did some things that are really uncharacteristic of us. Eventually we settled down, but that’s something we’ve got to cut down if we want to keep winning games.”

TV: 11 a.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (28-7): Louisiana Tech, the 15th-highest scoring team in the nation at 81 points per game, placed six players in double figures Wednesday, led by Jaron Johnson and Kenyon McNeail at 15 points apiece. Alex Hamilton leads the team with 14.5 points per game while Chris Anderson, who had 13 points and 10 boards against Iona, is second at 12 per contest. In addition to its scoring prowess, Louisiana Tech also ranks 15th in the nation in rebounding (39.4) and 14th in assists (15.9).

ABOUT GEORGIA (20-13): Charles Mann was the team’s primary star in Wednesday’s triumph with a career-high 29 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 12-of-13 from the line. Mann did commit seven turnovers, but Georgia overcame its miscues thanks to terrific foul shooting (24-of-26) and a dominant performance on the glass (31-18). Mann (13.9 points) is the team’s leading scorer while Kenny Gaines (13.1) isn’t far behind, although Gaines scored just seven points against Vermont, failing to reach double figures for the first time in 10 games.

TIP-INS

1. The teams met once before - in 1977.

2. Louisiana Tech has proven that it can defeat a major-college opponent on the road, having won at Oklahoma on Dec. 30.

3. Georgia F Nemanja Djurisic is mired in a terrible shooting slump, connecting on just 2-of-13 attempts - 0-of-6 from 3-point range - over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Georgia 79, Louisiana Tech 77 (OT)