Preview: Louisiana Tech at Memphis

Louisiana Tech looks to stay among the nation’s unbeaten teams when it travels to take on a tough Memphis team on Tuesday night in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational contest. The Tigers are just over .500 but they’re coming off a big win over Ohio State over the weekend.

Memphis has a solid forward duo of senior Shaq Goodwin (12.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and freshman Dedric Lawson (15 ppg, 9 rpg), as well as a veteran point in Ricky Tarrant (12.2 ppg, 3 apg). The Tigers have been scoring well, at 74.6 points an outing, but they’ll need to work hard to keep up with a high-powered Louisiana Tech offense that averages 82.8 points. Forward Erik McCree leads four Bulldogs scoring in double figures with his averages of 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, followed closely by guard Alex Hamilton’s 15 points and seven rebounds. But the biggest reason for Louisiana Tech’s 5-0 start is its defense, which has limited opponents to 58.4 points and 33.3 percent shooting from the field.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (5-0): One thing that Louisiana Tech coach Eric Konkol is most excited about with this year’s team is the depth the Bulldogs have. Konkol likes to speed up the game, and the bench play allows him to rotate a number of players in, giving him plenty of lineup options. “It is huge to have depth,” Konkol told reporters. “I think we have some talented young guys on this team. Everybody has to be ready when their number is called and step up when the team asks for it.”

ABOUT MEMPHIS (3-2): Just a few weeks into the season, Lawson already has two American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year awards - and he looks like he’ll have many more in his collection by season’s end. The younger of two Lawson brothers (K.J. is a year older), Dedric has started fast this year, giving the Tigers another inside presence next to Goodwin. “Coach (Josh) Pastner told me from the start that he expects a lot out of me, and I came into this year mentally ready and physically ready to fulfill the needs of my team,” Goodwin told reporters. “I‘m looking forward to improving each game.”

TIP-INS

1. Louisiana Tech’s 5-0 start is its best since 1990-91, which is also the last time the team made the NCAA Tournament.

2. Memphis is shooting 23.5 percent from 3-point range, which ranks 348th in the country.

3. Goodwin became the 50th member of the Tigers’ 1,000-point club against Ohio State, moving into 47th place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Memphis 78, Louisiana Tech 74