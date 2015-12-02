Memphis 94, Louisiana Tech 68

Guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. scored 19 points to lead five Tigers in double digits, and Memphis romped to an easy 94-68 win over Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

The Tigers never trailed and never faced a serious threat from the Bulldogs, who lost for the first time this season and fell to 5-1.

The game was tied at 2-2 when the Tigers went on a 29-11 run to open up an 18-point lead.

A Tarrant 3-pointer put the Tigers up 40-15, and it was smooth sailing from there for Memphis (4-2), which was coming off an overtime victory against Ohio State in its only road contest of the season so far.

Memphis forward Shaq Goodwin scored 18, guards Markel Crawford and Avery Woodson each added 13 points, and forward Trahson Burrell chipped in with 10 points and 11 boards off the bench.

Goodwin was the game’s leading rebounder with 12.

Guard Alex Hamilton led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Forward Jy‘lan Washington was the only other Louisiana Tech player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

The Tigers outmuscled the Bulldogs on the boards and held a 49-32 advantage. Memphis also held Louisiana Tech to 38.3 percent from the field while making an efficient 32 of 67 shots (47.8 percent).