Preview: Louisiana Tech at Nebraska

The first two games of Nebraska's schedule may have been considered easy matchups, but the rest of the month figures to provide plenty of opportunities for coach Tim Miles' squad to prove its mettle. The Cornhuskers begin their difficult stretch Saturday evening when they host a Louisiana Tech squad that won 23 games a season ago and already put a scare into undefeated South Carolina last weekend.

Nebraska used an explosive second half to cruise to a 22-point win over Sacramento State on Sunday before routing Division II opponent - and Miles' alma mater - University of Mary 70-38 on Tuesday. Following this contest, the Cornhuskers head to California to play three games in four days at the Wooden Legacy - including a first-round meeting with Dayton - before wrapping the month with a road tilt against Clemson. If the Bulldogs' hard-fought 85-76 loss at South Carolina in their season opener didn't catch Nebraska's attention, perhaps Louisiana Tech's upset of Ohio State in Columbus last November did, as it was one of eight postseason teams the Bulldogs defeated in 2015-16. Louisiana Tech rebounded nicely from its defeat to the Gamecocks on Wednesday, pounding Alabama State 87-56.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (1-1): The Bulldogs are once again among the leaders in the country in creating mistakes, tied for 17th by forcing an average of 20 turnovers after recording 25 against the Hornets. Preseason All-Conference USA selection forward Erik McCree (13 points per game, five rebounds) bounced back from a poor outing against South Carolina to tally 18 points and six boards, but he has taken a back seat offensively to guards Jacobi Boykins (16 points per game) and Derric Jean (14 points, five rebounds and four assists) so far. One reason for McCree's relatively slow start - he averaged 16.2 points a season ago - is his inability to connect beyond the arc; the senior forward is 0-for-7 after shooting 34.8 percent from long-range in 2015-16.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (2-0): After holding a slight plus-two rebounding margin last season, the Cornhuskers are tied for sixth in the country at plus-19 after posting a 45-21 advantage over Mary - only the fifth time in the last 10-plus years the program enjoyed a margin of at least plus-20. After expressing his displeasure the performance of his bench - all of which are newcomers - in the opener, Miles got much more of what he wanted against the Marauders, as the Cornhuskers' reserves accounted for 30 points. "The hard thing when you’re playing nine or 10 guys is to buy in to substitution. … We’re going to get this right, we’re going to get everybody going in the direction we need … because we don’t have any dominant players," Miles told The Lincoln Journal-Star.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska has yet to trail this season, holding a lead for 77 minutes and 58 seconds of a possible 80 minutes.

2. With last year's win over Ohio State, Louisiana Tech is one of three non-Power 5 conference teams (Gonzaga and Akron) to defeat a Power-5 school in each of the last four seasons.

3. The 38 points allowed to Mary on Tuesday ranks as the Cornhuskers' seventh-best effort in school history and their best since 2007.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 81, Louisiana Tech 79