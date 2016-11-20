Webster leads Nebraska past Louisiana Tech

Tai Webster scored 23 points and Jack McVeigh added 21 to lead Nebraska to a 65-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Ed Morrow Jr. added nine points as Nebraska moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013-14 season.

Related Coverage Preview: Louisiana Tech at Nebraska

Erik McCree paced the Bulldogs (1-2) with 16 points.

The Cornhuskers got off to quick starts in two previous games but found themselves trailing for the first time this season before Morrow's layup gave them a 16-15 lead with 7:31 left in the opening half.

Nebraska went on to a 32-26 lead by halftime.

The Cornhuskers led by only two points at 35-33 early in the second half. Webster's layup with 17:32 showing ignited a 7-0 run and gave them some breathing room.

Both teams struggled from the field. Louisiana Teach shot 36.8 percent and was 6 of 24 from 3-point range. Nebraska shot 37.3 percent and was 6 for 18 from beyond the arc.

Nebraska nexts plays Dayton on Thursday in the Wooden Legacy tournament.