FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Webster leads Nebraska past Louisiana Tech
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 20, 2016 / 3:41 AM / 9 months ago

Webster leads Nebraska past Louisiana Tech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Webster leads Nebraska past Louisiana Tech

Tai Webster scored 23 points and Jack McVeigh added 21 to lead Nebraska to a 65-54 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Ed Morrow Jr. added nine points as Nebraska moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013-14 season.

Related Coverage

Erik McCree paced the Bulldogs (1-2) with 16 points.

The Cornhuskers got off to quick starts in two previous games but found themselves trailing for the first time this season before Morrow's layup gave them a 16-15 lead with 7:31 left in the opening half.

Nebraska went on to a 32-26 lead by halftime.

The Cornhuskers led by only two points at 35-33 early in the second half. Webster's layup with 17:32 showing ignited a 7-0 run and gave them some breathing room.

Both teams struggled from the field. Louisiana Teach shot 36.8 percent and was 6 of 24 from 3-point range. Nebraska shot 37.3 percent and was 6 for 18 from beyond the arc.

Nebraska nexts plays Dayton on Thursday in the Wooden Legacy tournament.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.