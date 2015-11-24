Preview: Louisiana Tech at Ohio State

Off to its best start in 18 years, visiting Louisiana Tech will face its toughest test yet in a young Ohio State team at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Among the Bulldogs’ three wins was an 80-68 victory against UT Arlington, a team that posted a 73-68 win over Ohio State on Nov. 20.

Louisiana Tech has ridden a defense that has held opponents to 31.3-percent shooting from the floor and has been plus-19 in turnovers. The Bulldogs have 11 players averaging 15 minutes of playing time on a roster boosted by the recent eligibility of 6-6 sophomore guard Jacobi Boykins, 7-0 sophomore center Joniah White and senior transfer LeAntwan Luckett (Alcorn State). Ohio State dresses only two upperclassmen - 6-7 senior forward Jake Lorbach and 6-7 junior forward Marc Loving - as it rebuilds after losing five seniors and No. 2 overall draft pick DeAngelo Russell.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, BTN.

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (3-0): Five players average in double-figure scoring, led by 6-8 junior forward Eric McCree (16.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds). Senior point guard Alex Hamilton averages 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds, and he handed out nine assists and made four steals in a win over Grambling State on Saturday. “I will take 24 assists and five turnovers every single night,‘’ coach Eric Konkol said after the Grambling win. ”I thought we really shared the basketball very well. We played a very unselfish style.‘’

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2-1): Keita Bates-Diop, a 6-7 sophomore forward, averages 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds to pace a team that has shot 50 percent from the field in three home games. Loving, the lone returning starter, leads the team in scoring at 13.7 per game. Four Buckeyes average six or more rebounds per game, while freshman point guard JaQuan Lyle has 18 assists in three games.

TIP-INS

1. Louisiana Tech’s defense ranks in the top-15 nationally in field goal percentage (fifth) and scoring (56 points, 12th).

2. Aside from Bates-Diop (11-of-11), Ohio State is shooting 49 percent as a team from the foul line.

3. Ohio State’s 6-10 senior big man Daniel Giddens (nine blocks) has contributed to a 20-2 team edge in that category.

PREDICTION: Louisiana Tech 64, Ohio State 62