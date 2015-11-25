Louisiana Tech 82, Ohio State 74

Louisiana Tech seized control from the outset and upended Ohio State 82-74 on Tuesday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The loss was the second in a row at home for the Buckeyes, who were upset 73-68 on Friday night by Texas-Arlington. Ohio State (2-2) had not lost consecutive nonconference games since falling to North Carolina and Butler during the 2007-08 season.

Senior guard Alex Hamilton led Louisiana Tech with 24 points and six assists. Forward Erik McCree had 17 points and a team-high 10 rebounds and guard Jacobi Boykins scored 16 points.

Junior forward Marc Loving finished with a game-high 25 points for Ohio State. Forward Keita Bates-Diop scored 12 points, forward Jae‘Sean Tate had 10 points and 12 rebounds and freshman guard JaQuan Lyle also scored 10 points.

Louisiana Tech (4-0) never trailed in the game and opened a 10-point lead early in the second half before Ohio State rallied to tie the score at 55 on the second of two free throws by Loving.

The Bulldogs pulled away again to an eight-point lead and answered every Buckeyes’ challenge in the final minutes and expanded their margin to 11 points with 17 seconds remaining on two free throws by Hamilton.

Louisiana Tech won despite shooting only 41.4 percent from the field (29 of 70), but it hit 40 percent of its 3-point attempts (10 of 25).

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game after the Buckeyes missed their first four shots from the field.

Ohio State fought back to tie the score twice in the opening half, the last time at 25 with 7:47 left on a basket by Bates-Diop. Louisiana Tech expanded the lead to nine points at 40-31 on two free throws by guard Leantwan Luckett with 2:12 left before Ohio State closed to 42-38 on a layup by Loving with nine seconds remaining in the half.