Preview: Oklahoma State at Louisiana Tech

Marcus Smart has carried Oklahoma State into the top 10 while pushing himself up draft boards. Smart will need to be at his best Saturday when the ninth-ranked Cowboys face upset-minded Louisiana Tech in the All-College Classic at Oklahoma City. Smart and Markel Brown form one of the most dynamic scoring backcourts in the country and swingman Le’Bryan Nash offers a third scoring option for an Oklahoma State club that is among the leaders in the nation with a 90.4 scoring average.

The Bulldogs are no slouches in the scoring department and put up an average of 86.2 points behind their own solid backcourt of Raheem Appleby, Kenneth “Speedy” Smith and Alex Hamilton. “We are excited about the opportunity to play a really good team,” Louisiana Tech coach Michael White said of the Cowboys. “I think everyone in this locker room feels like we have a chance if we play great, despite what they are ranked.” Oklahoma State has been off since topping South Carolina on Dec. 6, and is beginning a stretch of three games in eight days.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (8-1): Smart suffered through his worst game of the young season in the lone loss to Memphis on Dec. 1 with a 4-for-13 effort but bounced back by showing off his skills as a distributor against South Carolina. “They kept focusing on Marcus, and we took advantage of it,” said Nash, who scored 16 points in the win. “We showed that we have more scorers than just Marcus.” Oklahoma State boasts five scorers averaging double figures and shoots 50.6 percent from field as a team, including 41 percent from beyond the arc.

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (8-2): The Bulldogs are looking for a signature non-conference win to add to their NCAA Tournament resume after getting left out of the dance despite 26 regular-season victories last season. Louisiana Tech likes to bring pressure on the defensive end and create transition opportunities through steals. Smith, who will likely get the assignment of defending Smart, had four of the Bulldogs’ 11 steals and added 12 assists while Appleby went off for 28 points in a 93-71 victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Smart failed to reach 20 points in the last three games after going for 25 or more in three straight.

2. Bulldogs F Michale Kyser has recorded at least three blocks in nine of 10 games.

3. Cowboys G Phil Forte is 30-for-31 from the free-throw line and is hitting 53.2 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 91, Louisiana Tech 80