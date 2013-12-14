FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma State 70, Louisiana Tech 55
#Intel
December 14, 2013 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma State 70, Louisiana Tech 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGED rebound total in first graph, Anderson’s totals in third graph and Bulldogs’ first-half shooting in fourth graph CORRECTED “8:35” to “8:44” in fifth graph)

No. 9 Oklahoma State 70, Louisiana Tech 55: Le’Bryan Nash scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and added 10 rebounds as the Cowboys held off the visiting Bulldogs in the All-College Classic at Oklahoma City.

Marcus Smart and Markel Brown scored 13 points apiece for Oklahoma State (9-1). Kamari Murphy contributed 10 points off the bench as the Cowboys leaned on their defense to pick up a second straight victory.

Chris Anderson collected 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Louisiana Tech (8-3), which was held to a season-low point total and field-goal percentage (32.8). Alex Hamilton also scored 12 points as the only other player to reach double figures.

The Bulldogs shot just 6-of-30 from the field in the first half and Oklahoma State took advantage, sprinting out to a 31-18 lead at intermission. Louisiana Tech found a rhythm out of the break and dropped the deficit to single digits at 41-32 on Hamilton’s three-point play just under five minutes into the period.

The Bulldogs would get as close as 49-42 on Kenneth Smith’s layup with 8:44 to play before the Cowboys put their foot on the gas. Nash scored five points and Smart had six during a 13-2 run that put Oklahoma State in control for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisiana Tech leading scorer Raheem Appleby was held to nine points on 4-of-16 shooting, snapping a string of six straight games in double figures. … Smart has failed to reach 20 points in four straight games after going for at least 25 in each of the previous three. … Cowboys G Phil Forte came in averaging 13 points but went scoreless while attempting only one field goal.

