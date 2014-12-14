Preview: Louisiana Tech at Syracuse

While Syracuse continues to post pretty solid defensive statistics, the numbers on offense could be considered downright ugly as it hosts Louisiana Tech on Sunday. The Orange average 67.9 points - 13th in the 15-team ACC - and were second-to-last in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage entering Saturday at 21.1 percent. Syracuse tries to bounce back from a 69-57 loss to St. John’s on Dec. 6 which snapped its 55-game non-conference home winning streak.

There are no such issues at the other end as the Orange yield 55.9 points per game and opponents to shoot 35.2 percent from the field (11th in the nation). Syracuse and its vaunted 2-3 zone defense, though, could be challenged by a potent Bulldogs’ backcourt which boasts a pair of players scoring more than 15 points per game. Louisiana Tech, which was voted to win the Conference USA title in the preseason poll, had its six-game winning streak snapped with a 94-86 loss to Louisiana on Wednesday and fell at Temple 82-75 on Nov. 17 in its only previous contest against a team from a major conference this season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (7-2): Senior guard Kenneth Smith, the C-USA Preseason Player of the Year who was voted conference defensive player of the year last season, averages 5.9 points, seven assists and 1.8 steals per game. Smith was joined on the C-USA all-preseason first team by junior guard Alex Hamilton (15.3 points). Senior guard Raheem Appleby, a second-team pick, averages a team-high 15.4 points while sophomore forward Erik McCree (13.3 points, five rebounds) and senior forward Michale Kyser (8.3 points, team-best 7.2 rebounds) provide muscle down low.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (5-3): Junior Trevor Cooney is the Orange’s top threat from 3-point range, but is sinking 28.3 percent after converting 37.5 percent last season. Senior Rakeem Christmas leads the team in points (16.9 per game) and rebounds (9.8) while receiving support from freshman Chris McCullough, a 6-10 forward who averages 14.4 points and 8.8 rebounds. Freshman point guard Kaleb Joseph (7.9 points, 5.3 assists, four rebounds) has also made an impact.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse boasts a rebounding margin of plus-8.3 while Louisiana Tech is minus-6.5.

2. The Orange have three non-conference losses for the first time since 2007-08.

3. Syracuse is on pace for its worst offensive season since 1962-63.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 68, Louisiana Tech 56