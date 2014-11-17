Preview: Louisiana Tech at Temple

Fresh off an ugly effort in its season opener, Temple hopes to show a bit more offensive upside when it hosts Louisiana Tech on Monday. The Owls secured a 40-37 victory over American on Friday despite shooting 22.9 percent from the field and committing 15 turnovers. Will Cummings, the team’s top returning scorer, scuffled to the tune of seven points on 1-of-13 shooting.

“(We‘re) very fortunate,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy told reporters. “This is really a good win for us, because we’re trying to be better defensively. I thought we did just about everything we needed to do.” The Owls, who were picked to finish sixth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, need to focus on this game without looking ahead to Friday’s matchup against No. 3 Duke. Louisiana Tech prevailed over Southern 85-76 in its season opener with four of its five starters scoring in double figures.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (1-0): There are a few areas where Louisiana Tech can improve upon its season-opening performance, including the defensive boards as it allowed 18 offensive rebounds to Southern. The Bulldogs could also improve on their free-throw shooting (25-of-40) and ball movement (nine assists on 26 baskets). Alex Hamilton (18 points) and Erik McCree (17) led the way offensively for Louisiana Tech on opening night.

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-0): With his team being held to 40 points, Cummings wasn’t the only Owls player who struggled Friday. Junior guard Quenton DeCosey, who averaged 15.4 points a season ago, was limited to two points on 1-of-7 shooting and the Temple bench contributed a total of nine points. One bright spot was sophomore Mark Williams, a part-time starter in 2013-14 who matched his career highs of 11 points and nine rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Temple’s 40 points were its lowest amount in a victory since February 1947.

2. Louisiana Tech hasn’t started 2-0 since 2009-10.

3. Owls C Jaylen Bond, a transfer from Texas, was a late scratch on Friday due to an ankle injury. He is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Temple 59, Louisiana Tech 57