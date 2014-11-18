Temple 82, Louisiana Tech 75: Quenton DeCosey and Will Cummings scored 20 points apiece and Josh Brown chipped in a career-high 17 to lead the Owls to a home victory over the Bulldogs.

DeCosey, who shot only 1-of-7 for two points in the Owls’ season opener, connected on 6-of-12 shots in this one, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc. Brown was 6-of-9 off the bench and added seven rebounds and two blocks, while Mark Williams grabbed 10 rebounds for Temple (2-0).

Cummings, the Owls’ top returning scorer from last season, struggled from the field for the second straight game, finishing 3-of-13 and committing four of his team’s 14 turnovers. Raheem Appleby (26 points) and Erik McCree (14) spearheaded the offense for the Bulldogs (1-1).

Louisiana Tech trailed for less than one minute in the first half, leading by as many as 12 en route to a 38-34 edge at intermission. McCree and Appleby each had 10 points in the opening 20 minutes, while the Bulldogs had 10 assists on 14 field goals.

The second half was a different story as the Owls scored the first 10 points out of the break, including five points by DeCosey. Alex Hamilton’s jumper stopped the run, but Brown answered with a 3-pointer and a layup to push the lead to 49-40 and Temple led comfortably for most of the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisiana Tech fell to 57-8 under coach Michael White when leading at halftime. ... Temple gave up 37 points against American in Friday’s season opener. Louisiana Tech surpassed that number late in the first half on Monday. ... Brown played 21.2 minutes per game last season but averaged just 2.7 points, never scoring more than seven in any contest.