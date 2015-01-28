Preview: Louisville at Boston College

Little figures to come easy for Louisville over the next two weeks, which includes finding a way to play its next game. The ninth-ranked Cardinals, who hope to avoid the blizzard that is pounding the Northeast on Wednesday when they travel to Boston College, opened a stretch in which they play four of five on the road with Sunday’s 80-68 win at Pittsburgh. Upon leaving Chestnut Hill, Louisville hosts No. 14 North Carolina on Saturday before visiting No. 23 Miami (Fla.) and No. 2 Virginia.

The Cardinals were anything but cold against the Panthers, however, shooting 70.8 percent in the first half and a season-high 65.2 for the game – the best mark by the team since 1993. ”We usually win with defense – tonight we won with offense. Not that our defense was bad, but our offense was special,” coach Rick Pitino told The Journal-Courier. The Eagles halted an eight-game conference losing streak – including last season’s ACC tournament – and claimed their first league victory of the season with a 64-62 win at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (16-3, 4-2 ACC): Leading scorer Terry Rozier (17.8 points) and Chris Jones (12.6) rebounded from a combined 7-for-26 shooting and 22-point effort in a Jan. 17 loss to Duke with a 16-for-26 and 43-point performance Sunday, totaling 15 assists as well. “Great shooting percentages are the result of great passing and we did a terrific job of passing against a very good defensive team,” Pitino said. Montrezl Harrell added 18 points against the Panthers to become the 66th player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points, halting a four-game stretch in which he averaged nine per game.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-9, 1-5): Olivier Hanlan, who leads the Eagles in scoring (16.8), assists (4.5) and steals (1.6), is one of two players in the conference to rank among the top 10 in all three categories. The junior guard scored a season-high 25 points his last time out – including the go-ahead basket with 1:10 remaining – to give him 1,402 points in his BC career, moving him past Joe Trapani and into 17th place on the school’s all-time list. The Eagles played without 7-foot center Dennis Clifford (team bests of 5.6 boards and 1.3 blocks), who is expected to play Wednesday after sitting out Sunday with an illness.

TIP-INS

1. Rozier is averaging 24.2 points in six road or neutral-site games.

2. BC is allowing 63.7 points per game, 11.5 fewer than it did through 18 games last season.

3. C Mangok Mathiang’s 11-point performance off the bench Sunday marked only the second time in the last 12 games that a Cardinals reserve scored in double figures.

PREDICTION: Louisville 68, Boston College 56