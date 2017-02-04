Louisville coach Rick Pitino talked about trying to find "silver linings" with any injury after his team's most recent victory, and it appears he might have found one after losing his top two point guards for the foreseeable future. Behind the recent scoring surge from sophomore Donovan Mitchell, the seventh-ranked Cardinals eye a seventh win in their last eight outings Saturday when they visit Boston College.

Pitino was forced to rely more heavily on backup Tony Hicks to run the offense after starter Quentin Snider was lost to a hip injury for approximately 2-3 weeks in Louisville's win over Duke on Jan. 14, but Hicks lasted only three games after that before succumbing to a hand injury expected to keep him out 4-6 weeks. The run on injuries has forced Mitchell to shift over from shooting guard and the results have been dramatic of late, as he was named ACC Player of the Week last week after averaging 28.5 points, five rebounds and four assists in a pair of blowout wins. "Donovan is getting a chance to play his normal position, which is point guard, and you always look for a silver lining in any injury, and he's got a chance to work at that, which I think will pay a huge dividend down the road," Pitino said after Louisville routed North Carolina State 85-60 on Sunday. The Eagles have dropped six straight and lost their fourth in a row by single digits Tuesday, falling 85-80 at home against Wake Forest.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (18-4, 6-3 ACC): Mitchell (team-high 14.8 points) has picked up his production in multiple categories over the last nine games, averaging 19.6 points and 3.3 assists while going 30-of-65 beyond the arc after posting marks of 11.5, 2.1 and 21-of-73, respectively, over his first 13 contests. Senior center Mangok Mathiang (6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) has enjoyed a similar boost to his overall production over his last four outings, averaging 12 points and 8.8 boards after scoring 5.5 points and grabbing 5.7 rebounds over the first 18 games. Pitino said earlier this week that Snider is "a ways away" from returning to practice, but the Hall-of-Fame coach was effusive in his praise of little-used David Levitch against NC State, suggesting the former walk-on will get his second straight start Saturday.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (9-14, 2-8): The Eagles' top four offensive players - and five of their top six - are underclassmen, led by sophomore Jerome Robinson (19.7 points; fourth in the ACC), freshman Ky Bowman (13.3), sophomore A.J. Turner (9.2) and sophomore Jordan Chatman (8.6). Turner leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.55; sixth in Division I), while Chatman is averaging 26 points on 13-for-17 shooting beyond the arc over his last two contests after scoring more than 10 points only four times over BC's first 21 games. Bowman is one of only three freshmen in the country to top 30 points three times this season and is averaging 19.5 points. 6.5 boards and four assists over his last four outings, going 15-for-27 beyond the arc over that same stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has won the last three meetings, including last year's 79-47 rout in which Boston College managed only 14 first-half points.

2. The Eagles (8.8) trail only Pittsburgh (9.3) for most made 3-pointers per game during ACC play.

3. The Cardinals have hit a season-high tying 12 3-pointers in each of their last two games.

PREDICTION: Louisville 73, Boston College 66