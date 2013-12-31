Preview: Louisville at Central Florida

Defending national champion Louisville badly needs some good news when it opens the inaugural season of American Athletic Conference play at Central Florida on Tuesday. The 10th-ranked Cardinals, coming off a 73-66 loss to rival Kentucky, bid farewell to a key player when forward Chane Behanan was dismissed from the team for violating university policy. The Knights, who are ending a nine-day layoff, have won five straight overall and are 7-1 at home.

The Cardinals can’t afford to dwell on their loss to the Wildcats, in which they were weak on the boards and less active than usual on defense. “As far as a team, there will be some guys that will hang their head. There’s nothing you can do about it,” forward Montrezl Harrell told reporters. “We can’t change the outcome of this game. We can’t change the score, we can’t go back and fix our errors, we just have to move onto the next game.” The Knights, who are hosting a top-25 team for only the fourth time in program history, are 3-25 all-time against ranked teams.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (11-2): The Cardinals feed off their defense, averaging 9.5 steals and leading the nation in turnover margin (plus-8.5). Losing Behanan, a preseason all-conference selection who averages 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds, hurts the depth in the frontcourt, but Louisville still boasts one of the top backcourt duos in the nation. Guards Russ Smith (16.9 points) and Chris Jones (13.8 points) are capable of carrying the bulk of the scoring load and will need to play well at the defensive end against a solid Central Florida backcourt.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (8-3): The Knights like to shoot it from the outside, averaging 8.6 3-pointers per game and hitting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. They’ve shot 50 percent from long range during the five-game winning streak. Senior guards Calvin Newell (14.8) and Isaiah Sykes (13.9) lead four players who average double-digit scoring, but fellow senior Tristan Spurlock (13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds) has carried the load recently, topping 20 points in three of the past five games.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in 11 of its last 16 games dating to last season.

2. Central Florida is averaging 19 assists during its winning streak and is 8-0 when registering at least 14 assists.

3. The Cardinals have won their conference opener in four of the last five seasons and have claimed their first conference road game six straight years.

PREDICTION: Louisville 79, Central Florida 74