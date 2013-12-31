FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisville 90, Central Florida 65
January 1, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

Louisville 90, Central Florida 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 10 Louisville 90, Central Florida 65: Russ Smith tallied 24 points, nine assists and four steals as the visiting Cardinals opened the inaugural season of American Athletic Conference play with a lopsided win.

Luke Hancock scored a season-high 16 points off the bench and Montrezl Harrell added 15 points and eight rebounds for Louisville (12-2, 1-0 American). Smith hit six 3-pointers and Hancock added four as the Cardinals went 14-for-27 from beyond the arc.

Isaiah Sykes collected 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Central Florida (8-4, 0-1), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Knights, who entered the game averaging 8.6 3-pointers per game and shooting 40.1 percent from long range, were just 3-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Smith hit three straight 3-pointers to open the second half as the Cardinals stretched the lead to 14 and cruised from there. Hancock scored the last eight points of a 13-0 run that pushed it to 62-37 and the Knights didn’t get closer than 20 the rest of the way.

Louisville raced out to a 23-4 lead as Central Florida missed 11 of its first 13 shots. The Knights clawed back into it by crashing the offensive boards and used an 13-0 run to pull within five before going into the break down 40-31.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisville has won its conference opener in five of the last six seasons and has claimed its first conference road game seven straight years. … Central Florida dropped to 3-26 all-time against ranked teams. … The Cardinals had 28 assists on 34 field goals while the Knights had seven assists on their 21 baskets.

