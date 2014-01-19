No. 14 Louisville 76, Connecticut 64: Russ Smith scored 23 points and Montrezl Harrell posted his third double-double in the last four games, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds to fuel the Cardinals to a quality road victory.

Smith made 12-of-15 foul shots to overcome a 5-of-13 performance from the field as Louisville (16-3, 5-1 AAC) won for the fifth time in six games since losing to in-state rival Kentucky. Harrell finished 8-of-10 from the field and helped the Cardinals to a 42-30 advantage on the boards.

Shabazz Napier continued his terrific senior season by registering 30 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Huskies (14-4, 2-3). Napier did not receive much help, however, as Ryan Boatright and DeAndre Daniels combined for 13 points on 5-of-23 shooting.

Harrell dominated the first half, scoring 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting - not to mention six rebounds and three blocks - as Louisville led 34-28 at the break. Napier kept Connecticut close with 11 first-half points, including three 3-pointers.

The Huskies scored the first six points of the second half to tie it at 34-34, although the defending NCAA champions quickly unleashed a 20-4 run that began with a 3-pointer by Luke Hancock and later included three-point plays by Hancock and Smith. Connecticut finally got the margin back to single digits with 4:17 remaining, but Smith made eight free throws and a jumper in the final four minutes to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie was ejected following back-to-back technical fouls for arguing a no-foul call in the second half. ... PG Chris Jones, the third-leading scorer for Louisville, missed his second straight game with an oblique injury. ... Harrell also had three blocks, as did Cardinals F Mangok Mathiang.