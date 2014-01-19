FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louisville 76, Connecticut 64
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Louisville 76, Connecticut 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 14 Louisville 76, Connecticut 64: Russ Smith scored 23 points and Montrezl Harrell posted his third double-double in the last four games, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds to fuel the Cardinals to a quality road victory.

Smith made 12-of-15 foul shots to overcome a 5-of-13 performance from the field as Louisville (16-3, 5-1 AAC) won for the fifth time in six games since losing to in-state rival Kentucky. Harrell finished 8-of-10 from the field and helped the Cardinals to a 42-30 advantage on the boards.

Shabazz Napier continued his terrific senior season by registering 30 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Huskies (14-4, 2-3). Napier did not receive much help, however, as Ryan Boatright and DeAndre Daniels combined for 13 points on 5-of-23 shooting.

Harrell dominated the first half, scoring 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting - not to mention six rebounds and three blocks - as Louisville led 34-28 at the break. Napier kept Connecticut close with 11 first-half points, including three 3-pointers.

The Huskies scored the first six points of the second half to tie it at 34-34, although the defending NCAA champions quickly unleashed a 20-4 run that began with a 3-pointer by Luke Hancock and later included three-point plays by Hancock and Smith. Connecticut finally got the margin back to single digits with 4:17 remaining, but Smith made eight free throws and a jumper in the final four minutes to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie was ejected following back-to-back technical fouls for arguing a no-foul call in the second half. ... PG Chris Jones, the third-leading scorer for Louisville, missed his second straight game with an oblique injury. ... Harrell also had three blocks, as did Cardinals F Mangok Mathiang.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.