Preview: Louisville at Duke

Duke’s collapse at the end of January and subsequent rare fall out of the Top 25 had been the talk of the ACC for nearly a month, at least up until Friday when Louisville announced it would self-impose a postseason ban for violations it committed within the men’s basketball program. The Blue Devils eye a third straight win to begin February and close the gap on one of the ACC’s two first-place teams Monday when they welcome the 18th-ranked Cardinals into Cameron Indoor Stadium.

After beginning the season by winning 14 of its first 16 games, Duke dropped four of its next five - including back-to-back home losses to unranked opponents - to drop out of the rankings for the first time since 2007. The Blue Devils have seemingly righted the ship by winning three of their last four, although all three victories have come against North Carolina State (twice) and Georgia Tech, each of which has only two conference victories. A distraught Louisville team channeled its frustrations in a positive manner on the court Saturday, overcoming the absence of leading scorer Damion Lee (bruised knee) to open the game with a 19-2 run in a 79-47 rout of last-place Boston College. “I know I was tearing up in the national anthem, so it was very emotionally draining for all of us, but we got through it. … It’s probably very good that we don’t have a lot of time between games so that we can continue to play basketball,” coach Rick Pitino said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUSVILLE (19-4, 8-2 ACC): Lee (team-high 17 points per game), a senior who received a large ovation from the home crowd during an honorary tip-off Saturday, is listed day-to-day and expected to play Monday. Fellow graduate transfer Trey Lewis (12.3) picked up the offensive slack in Lee’s absence, going 9-of-9 from the foul line en route to a 16-point performance, while freshman forward Deng Adel set career highs with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Chinanu Onuaku (10.1 points, 8.8 rebounds) tallied eight points to fall just shy of his ninth double-double of the season, but his 13 boards were enough for the sophomore center to post his eight double-digit rebounding effort during league play.

ABOUT DUKE (17-6, 6-4): Coach Mike Krzyzewski returned to the sidelines Saturday after missing the previous contest at Georgia Tech due to illness and his team welcomed him back with a season-high 14 3-pointers, including a school freshman-record tying six from Luke Kennard (12.5 points). “He’s capable of doing those things night in and night out and it’s really exciting when he does it. … I think he’s capable of even greater things. Cameron Crazies are in for a treat when it comes to Luke Kennard,” senior center Marshall Plumlee told The Chronicle after Kennard’s 26-point effort. Leading scorer Grayson Allen (20.9 points, 4.7 assists) grabbed his right ankle after a hard fall in the first half Saturday, but missed only 90 seconds of action and finished with 28 points.

TIP-INS

1. Monday will mark the 1,000th game of Pitino’s coaching career (741-258) and the 1,000th game played at Cameron Indoor Stadium (Duke is 843-156 in those games, including 485-61 under Krzyzewski).

2. Allen is on pace to become just the ninth player to lead Duke in both scoring and assists in a season.

3. Onuaku and LSU freshman phenom Ben Simmons are the only two players in Power-5 conferences with seven double-doubles in league play.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Duke 69