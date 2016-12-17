No. 11 Louisville cruises past Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE -- No. 11 Louisville used a 26-0 run to cruise to an easy 87-56 win against Eastern Kentucky Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals (10-1) were led in scoring by sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell's 15 points in just 19 minutes.

Eastern Kentucky (6-6) was led by Nick Mayo with 15 points.

It was a rough start for the heavily favored Cardinals. The Colonels started the game on a 7-0 run which included a 3-pointer by former Louisville walk-on Dillon Avare to start the game. Eastern Kentucky led 12-6 with 15:32 left before halftime and were tied with the Cardinals at 16-16 with 7:26 remaining.

Then the floodgates opened for Louisville's offense and the Cardinals' typically stout defense took over.

EKU didn't score the rest of the half as the Cardinals ended the first half on a 20-0 run led by junior guard Quentin Snider's 13 points.

Louisville entered the game with the nation's top-rated defense, and the Cardinals held Eastern Kentucky to just 7-of-26 shooting in the first half. Even worse for the Colonels, they had 10 turnovers, were 0 of 5 from the foul line and had as many shots blocked (seven) as they made field goals (seven).

The Cardinals added to the 20-0 run to end the first half by scoring six points of the second half before EKU finally scored again with 18:06 left in the game. Now leading 42-16 early in the second half, Louisville cruised to an easy 31-point win.

Louisville's game with EKU is the 15th annual Billy Minardi Classic, a Louisville tradition to honor Rick Pitino's brother-in-law who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

NOTES: Louisville senior F Mangok Mathiang, who entered the game averaging 6.6 rebounds per game, had 10 rebounds in the first half. ... Louisville had a season-high 12 blocks, including five by reserve C Anas Mahmoud. ... Louisville and Eastern Kentucky share a number of connections. EKU coach Dan McHale was a video coordinator under Rick Pitino at Louisville, Dillon Avare transferred to EKU from Louisville after graduation last season and EKU grad assistant Bobby DiRaimo was a Louisville student manager.