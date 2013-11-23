Preview: Fairfield vs. Louisville

No. 2 Louisville plays its first game away from its home court when it takes on Fairfield in the second semifinal game of the Hall of Fame Tipoff on Saturday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn. No. 19 North Carolina and Richmond play in the first semifinal game with the winners to play in the championship game Sunday afternoon. The two losing teams will also play on Sunday in a third place game.

Barring a major upset, don’t look for the defending NCAA champion Cardinals to be playing in anything else but the title game. Louisville comes in on a roll, having won a school-record 20 straight games and hasn’t really been challenged in winning its four games by an average of 33.5 points. On Tuesday, the Cardinals blew out Hartford, 87-48, a team the Stags had lost to 63-53 just six days earlier.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FAIRFIELD (1-3): The Stags have dropped three in a row since opening the season with a 67-54 victory over Sacred Heart. Sophomore forward Marcus Gilbert leads the team in scoring (11.8) and assists (2.8). Another forward, senior Maurice Barrow, was the 2013 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year and is averaging 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (4-0): With three starters back including leading scorer and preseason All-American Russ Smith (18.8 points) as well as the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Luke Hancock, coming off the bench, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the Cardinals have steamrolled their first four opponents. The question is, can Louisville get to 12-0 before its annual in-state showdown at Kentucky? Sophomore forward Montrezl Harrell is second on the team in scoring (14.0) and also leads the Cardinals in rebounding (9.3).

TIP-INS

1. Harrell had six dunks en route to tying his career high with 20 points in Tuesday night’s win over Hartford.

2. Louisville had a season-high 16 steals against Hartford and ranks seventh nationally in steals with an average of 12.5 per game.

3. Louisville has finished with 10 or fewer turnovers in seven straight games, the longest such streak in the 13-year Rick Pitino coaching era, and leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (6.0).

PREDICTION: Louisville 94, Fairfield 56