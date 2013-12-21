Preview: Louisville at Florida International

Rick Pitino can be his players’ biggest fan or harshest critic, but Russ Smith is on his good side - for now. The fourth-ranked Cardinals will visit Florida International on Saturday as Smith looks for his third double-double in the last five games. “Until you knock the young man off of his throne, he’s the premier player in college basketball,” Pitino said earlier this week. “(It’s a) biased opinion by me, but I think he is because he has made every change. Two years ago, I needed him to carry the team on his back, he did. Now, I need him to pass the basketball and take good shots, he does.”

Smith, who recently had 14 points and 10 assists against Western Kentucky and 11 and eight against Missouri State, is taking fewer shots than he did last season and his assists are way up - from 2.9 to 5.2. He is also playing fewer minutes this season, due in part to the arrival of junior-college transfer Chris Jones, another undersized guard who is averaging 14.3 points, second on the team to Smith’s 16.6. Florida International’s scoring attack is explosive yet balanced, with former Cardinals forward Rakeem Buckles among four players averaging double figures.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (10-1): The Cardinal, who are beginning a four-game road trip, won all five games of their recent homestand by margins of 31, 28, 39, 16 and 30 points. Jones (wrist) returned from a one-game absence against Missouri State and scored nine points in 19 minutes off the bench. Talented sophomore forward Montrezl Harrell, who had 17 points and eight rebounds against the Bears, has only one double-double in 11 games this season.

ABOUT FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (8-4): Buckles, who played his first three seasons for Louisville before sitting out last season per NCAA transfer rules, is fulfilling the promise that he never really showed with the Cardinals. Buckles is averaging 14.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks with season highs of 26 points, 17 rebounds and eight blocks. Tymell Murphy leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points and has surpassed 20 points in five of his last seven games.

TIP-INS

1. The Cardinals shot 16-of-30 from the foul line against Missouri State. Harrell was 6-of-11 and is shooting only 53.5 percent from the line this season.

2. Louisville F Chane Behanan has made 16-of-21 shots over his last four games, although he is just 5-of-12 from the foul line during that stretch.

3. The Golden Panthers are shooting below 33 percent from 3-point range as a team, including a 3-of-15 effort from Buckles over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Louisville 70, Florida International 60