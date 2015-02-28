Preview: Louisville at Florida State

Generating offense was already a problem for No. 15 Louisville prior to the dismissal of Chris Jones and early returns suggest the situation isn’t going to improve without him. Attempting to move on after Jones, the Cardinals eye their third straight win Saturday in their road finale against Florida State. Already sporting the second-worst scoring offense of the Rick Pitino era, Louisville kicked Jones off the team on Sunday for reportedly sending a threatening text message to a female acquaintance.

The Cardinals have failed to top 60 points six times in ACC play – including each of their last three games – and narrowly escaped with a 52-51 victory at Georgia Tech on Monday after falling behind by as many as 13 points with less than 10 minutes remaining. ”I just told them, ‘We’re a totally different basketball team now.’ … Everybody’s got to mature and everybody’s got to play,” Pitino said. The Seminoles fell into sole possession of ninth place in the conference despite a jaw-dropping 35-point performance on Wednesday from freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes – 30 of which came over the final 4 ½ minutes – in an 81-77 loss to Miami (Fla.) in their road finale.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (22-6, 10-5 ACC): Without Jones (13.7 points), Pitino has relied heavily on freshman Quentin Snider, who has totaled 19 points in 74 minutes in the two games that the team’s third-leading scorer has missed. Backcourt mates Terry Rozier (17.7 points) and Wayne Blackshear (10.5) accounted for 24 of the Cardinals’ final 26 points in Monday’s win, with Rozier outscoring Georgia Tech by himself 14-11 over the final nine minutes of the contest. Louisville surrendered a season-high 19 fast-break points to the Yellow Jackets, giving up more production in that area than the last six games combined (18).

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (15-14, 7-9): Rathan-Mayes (14.4 points) erupted for 26 consecutive points for the Seminoles during his late scoring spree, nailing all eight of his field-goal attempts – including six 3-pointers – as Florida State nearly dug itself out of an 18-point hole. “That was outrageous; it was one of the greatest on-court performances I’ve ever seen. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it in my coaching career,” said Miami’s Jim Larranaga, who has coached 934 games. Rathan-Mayes’ point total not only matched a season high, but was the fifth-most by a freshman in ACC history.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has failed to score 20 points in the first half five times this season, doing so in each of the last two games.

2. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton needs one more win to tie Everett Case for 13th place with 104 ACC victories and two more wins to tie J.K. Kennedy for the most victories in school history (236).

3. The Cardinals are 17-0 when holding an opponent below 40 percent from the field and 7-4 when they convert at a similar rate on the offensive end.

PREDICTION: Louisville 57, Florida State 55