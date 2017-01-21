Preview: Louisville at Florida State

After his team's most recent win, Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton called the ACC "the best basketball league ever assembled in the history of college basketball," and the Seminoles' recent string of opponents would seem to back up his assertion. No 12 Florida State attempts to win five of six during one of the most challenging stretches in league history Saturday when they host 11th-ranked Louisville.

Since its conference-opening win against Wake Forest on Dec. 27, Florida State has faced six straight top-25 teams - five of which remain ranked - becoming only the third team in ACC history to tackle such a daunting task. The Seminoles improved to 4-1 during the stretch Wednesday, surviving a 15-for-21 effort beyond the arc by No. 15 Notre Dame in an 83-80 win at home to give the Fighting Irish their first conference defeat and forge a three-way tie for first place atop the league standings. The Cardinals have quickly rebounded from their 0-2 start in ACC action, winning four in a row to move a game behind Florida State, North Carolina and Notre Dame. Louisville matched its largest margin of victory in a conference game since joining the ACC prior to the 2014-15 season on Thursday, outscoring Clemson by 22 in the second half to roll to a 92-60 victory.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (16-3, 4-2 ACC): The Cardinals played their first game without Quentin Snider (strained hip, likely out two to three weeks) and initially struggled to get going offensively Thursday before Donovan Mitchell (team-high 13.8 points) eventually took over and scored all 18 of his points in the first half. Freshman V.J. King capably filled in for Louisville's second-leading scorer with 14 points, while fellow forward Deng Adel (10.8) matched career highs with three 3-pointers and 18 points. Jaylen Johnson (8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds) posted his third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the junior forward was ejected along with Clemson's Elijah Thomas late in the second half after both players refused to stop jawing at each other.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (17-2, 5-1): Jonathan Isaac (13.1 points, team-high 7.7 rebounds, team-high 1.5 blocks) committed a season-high five turnovers Wednesday but otherwise had his best game as a Seminole, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and a season-best seven blocks - including two rejections in the final 10 seconds to preserve the victory. The freshman forward has posted consecutive double-doubles and excelled in conference action, averaging 8.8 boards (fourth in the league) 2.2 blocks (third) and shooting 82.1 percent from the foul line (seventh). Leading scorer Dwayne Bacon (17.4 points) had a rough game with only 11 points against the Irish, but the effort was enough to extend his streak of scoring in double figures to 28 games, best in the ACC.

1. Snider (3.7) and Mitchell (2.4) rank first and fourth, respectively, in assist-to-turnover ratio during ACC play.

2. Isaac is 18-of-21 from the foul line this month.

3. Louisville junior C Anas Mahmoud has registered at least one block in each of his last 20 straight games overall dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 77, Louisville 70