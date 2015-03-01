FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louisville 81, Florida State 59
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 1, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Louisville 81, Florida State 59

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS 18-4 run to 18-1 5TH graph)

No. 15 Louisville 81, Florida State 59: Wayne Blackshear scored 18 points and reserve Anton Gill hit all five of his shots – including four 3-pointers – en route to 14 points as the visiting Cardinals routed the Seminoles.

Terry Rozier overcame a 3-of-14 effort from the field with 10 points, nine assists and a career high-tying six steals for Louisville (23-6, 11-5 ACC), which won its third straight contest. Montrezl Harrell tallied 16 points and Quentin Snider added 11 as the Cardinals will attempt to hold on to the fourth and final double-bye in the conference tournament by closing out the regular season with home games against Notre Dame and Virginia.

Montay Brandon had 13 points to pace Florida State (15-15, 7-10), which suffered its second-largest margin of defeat this season. Devon Bookert and freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who scored 30 of his career high-tying 35 points in the final 4 ½ minutes of Wednesday’s 81-77 loss at Miami (Fla.), each finished with 12 points while Boris Bojanovsky chipped in 11 for the Seminoles.

Florida State missed its first nine field-goal attempts and committed 13 first-half turnovers, including six while going scoreless over the opening 6:53. The Seminoles trimmed their early 10-point deficit by closing within 17-12 on a 3-pointer by Bookert, but back-to-back jumpers from Gill, a triple by Snider and six points from Blackshear fueled a 17-7 surge that extended Louisville’s edge to 15.

The Cardinals allowed Florida State to hit five of its first seven shots of the second half as the Seminoles trailed 46-37 with 13:44 remaining before Blackshear scored 10 points during a 18-1 run to put the game away. The Seminoles ended their five-minute field-goal drought on Phil Cofer’s three-point play with 9:22 to go, but could get no closer than 16 thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisville broke the 70-point mark for the first time in seven games, ending the school’s longest such streak since the 1940s. … The Seminoles matched a season high with 21 turnovers and finished 1-of-10 beyond the arc. … Gill, who fouled out along with Blackshear, entered Saturday shooting 6-of-35 from the 3-point line and had scored no more than five points since a career-high 15-point performance versus Florida International on Dec. 5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.