(Updated: CORRECTS 18-4 run to 18-1 5TH graph)

No. 15 Louisville 81, Florida State 59: Wayne Blackshear scored 18 points and reserve Anton Gill hit all five of his shots – including four 3-pointers – en route to 14 points as the visiting Cardinals routed the Seminoles.

Terry Rozier overcame a 3-of-14 effort from the field with 10 points, nine assists and a career high-tying six steals for Louisville (23-6, 11-5 ACC), which won its third straight contest. Montrezl Harrell tallied 16 points and Quentin Snider added 11 as the Cardinals will attempt to hold on to the fourth and final double-bye in the conference tournament by closing out the regular season with home games against Notre Dame and Virginia.

Montay Brandon had 13 points to pace Florida State (15-15, 7-10), which suffered its second-largest margin of defeat this season. Devon Bookert and freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who scored 30 of his career high-tying 35 points in the final 4 ½ minutes of Wednesday’s 81-77 loss at Miami (Fla.), each finished with 12 points while Boris Bojanovsky chipped in 11 for the Seminoles.

Florida State missed its first nine field-goal attempts and committed 13 first-half turnovers, including six while going scoreless over the opening 6:53. The Seminoles trimmed their early 10-point deficit by closing within 17-12 on a 3-pointer by Bookert, but back-to-back jumpers from Gill, a triple by Snider and six points from Blackshear fueled a 17-7 surge that extended Louisville’s edge to 15.

The Cardinals allowed Florida State to hit five of its first seven shots of the second half as the Seminoles trailed 46-37 with 13:44 remaining before Blackshear scored 10 points during a 18-1 run to put the game away. The Seminoles ended their five-minute field-goal drought on Phil Cofer’s three-point play with 9:22 to go, but could get no closer than 16 thereafter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisville broke the 70-point mark for the first time in seven games, ending the school’s longest such streak since the 1940s. … The Seminoles matched a season high with 21 turnovers and finished 1-of-10 beyond the arc. … Gill, who fouled out along with Blackshear, entered Saturday shooting 6-of-35 from the 3-point line and had scored no more than five points since a career-high 15-point performance versus Florida International on Dec. 5.