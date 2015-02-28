Gill steps up for Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Louisville guard Anton Gill said it’s been a long time since he’s had a game like he did Saturday.

And, boy, did the 17th-ranked Cardinals ever need it.

Gill, a reserve guard who has seen limited playing time this season but was asked to step up after the dismissal of guard Chris Jones on Thursday, was 5-of-5 from the floor Saturday -- including 4-of-4 from 3-point range -- and scored 14 points in the Cardinals’ 81-59 rout of Florida State.

”Probably since high school,“ Gill said with a laugh when asked if he could remember a game where he didn’t miss a shot. ”When you make that first one, it gets a lot easier.

“I knew I would get an opportunity when you lose someone like Chris, but we just all had to step up. It’s been a tough week.”

Louisville dismissed Jones, who was the Cardinals’ third-leading scorer at 13.7 points a game, from the team Thursday for violating team rules.

Shortly after, Jones was charged with felony sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

“Our hearts are definitely hurt for Chris’ situation,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said.

But while the news left the team shaken, Saturday’s dominating performance against Florida State proved the Cardinals (23-6, 11-5 in the ACC) were far from broken.

Guard Wayne Blackshear lead Cardinals with 18 points and two blocked shots, and a well-rested Louisville team -- which last played Monday -- took full advantage of a Florida State team playing its third game in six days.

Louisville claimed its third victory in a row, while Florida State (15-15, 7-10) lost its third straight and couldn’t get any more late heroics from star freshman point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

Related Coverage Preview: Louisville at Florida State

The Seminoles’ freshman was coming a 35-point night in a loss to Miami on Wednesday that tied his career high, but he scored 30 of those 35 points in the final 4:38 and had the college basketball world buzzing for 48 hours.

Rathan-Mayes’ hot hand, however, didn’t continue Saturday as he started 0-for-5 in the first 10 minutes of the first half and went to intermission with only two points on 1-of-9 shooting. He finished with 12 points, but was 0-of-5 from beyond the arc.

“I think (Xavier) is like a lot of freshmen: He’s still learning, still trying to figure out how to lead a team (consistently) and make good decisions,” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Florida State was paced by 13 points from forward Montay Brandon, while guard Devon Bookert added 12 points.

Bookert played all 40 minutes, while Brandon played 32 -- and Hamilton said that took its toll right around the time the Cardinals reeled off a 15-0 run midway through the second half that blew the game open.

The Cardinals led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

“(Louisville) was just a step fresher than us all game,” Hamilton added.

The Cardinals got 16 points from center Montrezel Harrell, including four highlight-reel dunks that even had Pitino shaking his head.

“We had a great performance from a lot of people, but Montrezel sort of amazes me with some of his dunks,” Pitino said. “He’s (always) double-teamed, yet those arms keep going up and up and all of the sudden he dunks the ball.”

Louisville’s sixth-best defense in the nation held its opponent to under 60 points for the sixth time in the last eight games.

The Cardinals’ leading scorer, guard Terry Rozier, collected six of Louisville’s game-high 10 steals, and the Louisville also registered five blocked shots.

Rozier finished with 11 points, while fellow guard Quentin Snider added 10 points.

Louisville raced out to a 36-26 lead at halftime, thanks to Gill, who came in averaging only 2.4 points a game.

Louisville’s full-court press also gave Florida State fits in the first half. The Seminoles were only 9-of-26 from the field, 34.6 percent, and didn’t score for almost the first seven minutes of the game as they opened 0-for-9.

The Cardinals didn’t allow Florida State its first point until Brandon sank 1-of-2 free throws after 6 minutes and 53 seconds had elapsed.

Florida State center Boris Bojanovsky was the only other Florida State player in double figures with 11 points, and he also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Florida State committed 21 turnovers, including 13 in the first half. Those miscues led to 30 Cardinals points.

“Next thing we knew, we were down by multiple points (because of the mistakes) and you can’t do that against a team like Louisville,” said Brandon, who scored in double figures for the 17th time this year.

“We tried to fight back, but it just seemed like we didn’t have the energy.”

Cardinals center Mangok Mathiang led the team with nine rebounds and also added six points.

Saturday’s game between Florida State and Louisville renewed a rivalry of sorts, marking the first meeting between the two programs since 1991 after they met 33 times previously starting in 1976.

The Seminoles won the last time the two teams played on March 9, 1991, beating the Cardinals, 76-69, in the Metro Conference Championship game with both programs were members of the non-defunct conference.

But victories by the Seminoles in the series have been hard to come by. After Saturday’s loss, the Cardinals extended their edge in the all-time series to 31-9.

NOTES: The regular season is coming to close next week for both teams. Florida State finishes on the road at Pittsburgh on March 7, while Louisville returns home for its final two games, beginning Wednesday against Notre Dame. ... Louisville has gotten hot in February in recent seasons, winning 16 of its last 19 games played in the month, including Saturday’s victory over Florida State. ... Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton remains three wins away from becoming Florida State’s all-time winningest head coach. ... Cardinals coach Rick Pitino had only faced the Seminoles once in his storied career before Saturday, beating Florida State as the coach at Kentucky in 1993 in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament. ... The ACC Tournament begins March 10 in Greensboro, N.C.