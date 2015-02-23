Preview: Louisville at Georgia Tech

No. 12 Louisville hits the road without one of its stars when the Cardinals travel to Georgia Tech on Monday. Louisville announced point guard Chris Jones’ dismissal from the program Sunday, a big blow to a team scrambling to salvage its postseason resume. The Cardinals have lost three of their last five games — including a 69-59 loss at Syracuse without Jones on Wednesday — to slip into a tie for fourth in the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three of their last four games and are coming off an 89-60 pounding at North Carolina on Saturday, but Louisville coach Rick Pitino thinks they’re a tough matchup, particularly given the quick turnaround. “Georgia Tech is the type of team that can beat anybody on a given night if you don’t get them in an up-tempo situation,” Pitino told reporters. “You look at Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Miami, us — it’s grind ‘em out games where you’ve got to get after it.” It’s the teams’ first meeting as ACC foes and their first since the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2005.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (21-6, 9-5 ACC): The Cardinals are a different team without Jones, who put up 17 points, five rebounds and two steals in a 55-53 win over Miami (Fla.) on Saturday after being suspended for the Syracuse game. Jones (13.7 points) is the team’s No. 3 scorer and leads the ACC in steals, and his role is likely to fall to freshman Quentin Snider. Guard Terry Rozier (17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds) and forwards Montrezl Harrell (15.6 points, 9.5 rebounds) and Wayne Blackshear (10.5 points) also will have to pick up the scoring burden.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-15, 3-12): The Yellow Jackets have been more competitive than their record indicates with 10 of their 12 conference losses coming by seven points or fewer. They are tough on the boards and will match Louisville’s defensive intensity, if not its athleticism. Georgia Tech lacks offensive weapons, but swingman Marcus Georges-Hunt (13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) has scored in double digits in nine straight games and Charles Mitchell (9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds) is a load in the paint.

TIP-INS

1. Harrell has averaged 17.8 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past four games and has 10 double-doubles this season.

2. Georgia Tech has shot less than 40 percent from the field in four of its last five games and is hitting just 41.3 percent for the season.

3. Louisville has shot 49.6 percent from the field in seven ACC road games with Rozier averaging 21 points in those contests.

PREDICTION: Louisville 63, Georgia Tech 58