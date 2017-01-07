Preview: Louisville at Georgia Tech

In a highly decorated career spanning 32 seasons, Louisville coach Rick Pitino's teams have almost always hit the ground running at the beginning of conference play. The 2016-17 campaign is an exception to that rule, and the ninth-ranked Cardinals will try to become the last ACC team to notch a conference victory Saturday when they visit Georgia Tech.

Louisville fell for the second time in as many tries in league action following Wednesday's 77-70 defeat at No. 21 Notre Dame, sending the Hall-of-Fame coach to only the fourth 0-2 start in conference play in his career and first since taking over a Kentucky program in turmoil during the 1989-90 season. The Cardinals are hardly reeling, however, as they managed to sandwich wins against No. 6 Kentucky and No. 25 Indiana around their first conference setback - a 61-53 loss to 12th-ranked Virginia. Louisville would appear to be in good position to halt its uncharacteristic start as it has won its last five meetings against the Yellow Jackets, who have only two full days to recover from the most lopsided loss in their 38-year ACC history - a 110-57 rout at eighth-ranked Duke on Wednesday. The blowout came less than a week after Georgia Tech closed out December with one of its more impressive wins in recent memory - a 75-63 upset over then-No. 10 North Carolina on New Year's Eve.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (12-3, 0-2 ACC): Ever since he was challenged by Pitino to play "like a star" following a seven-point effort on Dec. 28 against Virginia, leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (12.9 points, league-high 2.3 steals) has turned in his two best offensive performances of the season, posting a career-high 25 points versus Indiana and 20 against Notre Dame. The Cardinals' new-look starting frontcourt of 6-10 forward Ray Spalding and 7-0 center Anas Mahmoud each made notable contributions Wednesday, as the former pulled down a season-high 10 boards and the latter tied a career best with six rejections and ranks second in the conference with 2.8 blocks. After scoring a career-high 22 points versus Kentucky, Quentin Snider (11.3 points) has totaled 27 over his last three outings.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (9-5, 1-1): The Yellow Jackets entered Wednesday ranked 26th in Division I in field-goal percentage defense (38.5), 47th in scoring defense (64.8) and third in blocks per game (seven) but allowed the Blue Devils to shoot 55.7 percent (51.6 beyond the arc) and recorded only one rejection. Ben Lammers (team-high marks of 14.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, ACC-best 3.4 blocks) failed to reach double figures for the first time this season, although the 6-10 junior is tied for second in the conference with seven double-doubles. Josh Okogie was one of three Georgia Tech players to score a team-high 11 against Duke after a 26-point effort versus the Tar Heels; the freshman guard has failed to top his scoring average (14 points per game) in eight of his last nine outings.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech (ACC-high 6.6) and Louisville (6.5) rank fifth and sixth in the country, respectively, in blocks per game.

2. The Cardinals just completed a stretch in which they played four consecutive ranked opponents during the regular season for the first time in school history. Saturday will mark the end of the Yellow Jackets' first-ever run against three straight top-10 foes.

3. Okogie has shot 50.7 percent from the floor in Georgia Tech's nine victories and 27.7 percent in its five losses.

PREDICTION: Louisville 71, Georgia Tech 64