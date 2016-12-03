Preview: Louisville at Grand Canyon

Louisville coach Rick Pitino called himself out for an unwillingness to trust his bench as his team failed to hold onto a 22-point lead in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis last weekend, but his reserves made a case to play with their effort their last time out. The 14th-ranked Cardinals should have an opportunity to build their depth against lower-level opponents over the next five games, however, and begin that stretch Saturday at Grand Canyon.

Pitino accepted responsibility for a 66-63 loss to No. 11 Baylor in the Bahamas last Friday - both teams' third game in three days - openly expressing his regret for not finding a way to get his starters - particularly guards Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider - some rest as the Bears staged their huge comeback. The Hall-of-Fame coach went to his bench early and often in Wednesday's 71-64 victory over 16th-ranked Purdue, as 12 players saw time in the first half alone, and his reserves contributed 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting. Considering they don't play a major-college program again until facing top-ranked Kentucky, No. 6 Virginia and No. 10 Indiana in succession at the end of December, the Cardinals' reserves should have ample opportunity to prove themselves before their Dec. 21 meeting with the Wildcats. The Antelopes played an ambitious early schedule that included losses to Duke and Penn State before winning three in a row, but they couldn't overcome a dreadful start in a disappointing 12-point home loss to SIU Edwardsville on Monday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-1): Although freshman sharpshooter Ryan McMahon and Penn transfer Tony Hicks combined for only six points in 22 minutes Monday, Pitino said both reserve guards gave the Cardinals "a big lift"; the former logged one minute versus Baylor while the latter played 13 minutes after not seeing any time in the previous two contests. Pitino also stated the reason sophomore Ray Spalding (6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds) saw significantly more time than fellow forward Jaylen Johnson (9.9, 8.6) had to do with Spalding's 88-inch wingspan to counter the Boilermakers' size. Pitino also complimented the defensive effort of Anas Mahmoud, but the 7-0 junior center was diagnosed with a concussion-like symptoms after taking an elbow to the head against Purdue and will not play Saturday.

ABOUT GRAND CANYON (3-3): DeWayne Russell (24.3 points) has started the season red-hot after missing the first two games due to injury, scoring at least 18 points in each of his first four outings while playing 148 of a possible 160 minutes. Second-leading scorer Joshua Braun (14.5 points) was held scoreless in 10 minutes before departing due to injury, and head coach Dan Majerle sounded unsure after the game Monday if he would have him or any of the other three injured Antelopes available against Louisville. Forward Keonta Vernon (10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds) posted his first double-double of the year Monday with a season-high 16 points and career-high tying 14 boards, while sophomore guard Gerard Martin totaled a career-high seven steals and leads the WAC with 2.5 per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Cardinals won the first meeting between the schools 111-63 last season, amassing their highest point total in over three years while also enjoying their largest rebounding advantage (plus-35) in a game in 17 seasons.

2. The Antelopes are 0-6 against Power-5 teams and have been outscored 550-365 since they joined Division I in 2013-14.

3. Louisville has forced at least 16 turnovers four times and rank seventh in the country in field-goal percentage defense (34.8).

PREDICTION: Louisville 86, Grand Canyon 58