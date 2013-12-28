Preview: Louisville at Kentucky

The in-state showdown between No. 4 Louisville and No. 18 Kentucky on the Wildcats’ home floor on Saturday is devoid of impressive early-season victories. The Cardinals have posted 11 victories by an average of 29.2 points against mediocre competition and lost to North Carolina in their one tough contest. Kentucky is 0-3 against the three fiercest schools on its slate, also falling to North Carolina as well as to Michigan State and Baylor.

The Wildcats are 8-0 at home after tuning up for the big game by downing Belmont 93-80. Kentucky starts four freshmen, so double-digit scorers Julius Randle (18.2), Aaron Harrison (15.1), James Young (13.4) and Andrew Harrison (10.6) are all getting their first taste of the rivalry. Louisville’s Russ Smith and Chane Behanan enjoyed last season’s encounter, scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively, in the Cardinals’ 80-77 win. Louisville won last season’s national title and the Wildcats won it all the previous season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (11-1): Smith is averaging 16.8 points and a team-leading five assists and figures to rise to the occasion. Two seasons ago, he scored 30 points when the Cardinals lost at Kentucky during a contest where none of his teammates reached double digits. Louisville could use a boost from swingman Luke Hancock, the Most Outstanding Player of last season’s Final Four who is averaging just 7.9 points and shooting a meager 32.8 percent from the field.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (9-3): Randle has nine double-doubles and five 20-point outings, but coach John Calipari is trying to expand the future NBA player’s game. “We put him in different positions and I love that he made a jump shot,” Calipari said after the freshman sensation scored a season-best 29 points against Belmont. “We’re trying to tell him – ‘Shoot the ball. You’re a good shooter.’” Randle is averaging 11.3 rebounds, including nearly four offensive boards per game.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky holds a 30-15 edge in the series.

2. Wildcats C Willie Cauley-Stein has blocked 50 shots and is shooting 64.4 percent from the field.

3. Six Louisville players have 10 or more steals and the Cardinals are averaging 9.8 per game.

PREDICTION: Louisville 78, Kentucky 75