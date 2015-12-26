Preview: Louisville at Kentucky

When Louisville and Kentucky renew acquaintances each year, it is usually the only show in town; this year, it will be the only game in college basketball on the day after Christmas. The 15th-ranked Cardinals will attempt to halt their recent woes in this bitter in-state rivalry Saturday when they travel to Rupp Arena to face the 11th-ranked Wildcats.

Louisville has coasted through the majority of its non-conference slate, suffering its only loss at top-ranked Michigan State on Dec. 2. “We’ve had an easy road, there’s no question about it. But now we’re going to have a very tough road. … I know offensively we’ll be ready; we just have to really shore up our defense,” Cardinals coach Rick Pitino said after his team routed Utah Valley 98-68 on Wednesday. While Louisville will be playing its sixth game over the last two weeks when it visits Lexington, the Wildcats are coming off a 74-67 loss to Ohio State in New York and will only be playing their third game over the same span. “(The rivalry is) more of a gift to the rest of the state of Kentucky, and that’s how I go through it. I see it as we do it to give back, especially during Christmas time and the New Year’s. It’s something that everybody enjoys,” Wildcats junior forward Marcus Lee said.

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (11-1): After watching fellow graduate transfer Damion Lee (team-high 17.3 points) pace the team in scoring in eight of the team’s first nine games, second-leading scorer Trey Lewis (14.7) has taken top honors in the last two and is coming off a 21-point, seven-rebound effort Wednesday. Sophomore forward Jaylen Johnson has filled in nicely in two games for injured reserve center Mangok Mathiang (foot; out 6-8 weeks), averaging nine points and 5.5 boards in 20.5 minutes. Anas Mahmoud, a 7-foot sophomore forward that was not expected to return from a sprained ankle until Jan. 3 against Wake Forest, matched a career high with four blocks in only nine minutes of action Wednesday.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (9-2): Freshman Jamal Murray (team-high 17.1 points) almost singlehandedly brought the Wildcats back from a 16-point second-half deficit against the Buckeyes, scoring 27 of his season-high 33 points after intermission, including all seven of his 3-pointers. The 6-5 guard’s recent scoring prowess - he has tallied at least 16 points in six straight - has taken some of the burden off struggling 6-11 freshman Skal Labissiere (9.8 points, 2.1 blocks), who has totaled 20 points over his last five contests after averaging 14.7 in his first six. “Skal is doing just fine. … That’s where most bigs are at this point. He’ll come back and surprise most of you (media types), and I feel that happening,” coach John Calipari said.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville’s only win in its last eight tries against the Wildcats came during its most recent national championship run in 2012-13.

2. Calipari’s next win will be his 200th at Kentucky.

3. All of the Cardinals’ 11 victories this season have been by at least 20 points. By comparison, nine of the Wildcats’ first 12 games during their undefeated regular season last year were decided by 19 or more points.

PREDICTION: Louisville 77, Kentucky 70