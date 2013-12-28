Kentucky 73, Louisville 66

No. 18 Kentucky 73, No. 4 Louisville 66: James Young had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Andrew Harrison also scored 18 points as host Kentucky beat Louisville in the highly anticipated in-state showdown.

Julius Randle scored all 17 of his points in the first half before missing most of the second with injuries for the Wildcats (10-3). Willie Cauley-Stein had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots and Aaron Harrison added 10 points.

Russ Smith scored 19 points but was just 7-of-20 shooting as the Cardinals (11-2) had their six-game winning streak halted. Chris Jones added 18 points for Louisville, which shot just 39.7 percent from the field and 6-of-26 from 3-point range.

A three-point play by Jones gave the Cardinals a 52-51 lead with 11:01 to play before the Wildcats answered with a 9-1 surge. Aaron Harrison’s layup gave Kentucky a 66-56 advantage with 5:17 to play and Louisville later pulled within five in the final minute before the Wildcats held off the charge.

The Cardinals exploded for the game’s first eight points before Kentucky settled in and led by as many as nine in the first half. Randle was 7-of-8 shooting in the half as the Wildcats took a 41-36 halftime lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randle was plagued with ailments in the second half, experiencing cramping and also heading to the bench after bumping knees with a Louisville player. … Cardinals G Kevin Ware (leg) missed his second straight game. … Kentucky had a 44-36 rebounding edge, including 17 offensive boards.