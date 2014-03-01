Preview: Louisville at Memphis

Memphis is looking at a brutal finish to its regular season and did not do itself any favors with a loss at Houston on Thursday. The 22nd-ranked Tigers will begin a string of three straight against the top three teams in the American Athletic Conference when they host No. 4 Louisville on Saturday. The Cardinals, who have won seven straight, will be looking for some revenge after falling to Memphis at home on Jan. 9.

Louisville lived up to its lofty ranking by blowing out Temple 88-66 at home on Thursday and is tied for the top spot in the AAC with Cincinnati. The Cardinals controlled the tempo against the Owls and shot 53.3 percent from the field while forcing 17 turnovers thanks in part to the backcourt duo of Chris Jones and Russ Smith. Memphis barely scraped by last-place Temple in overtime on Feb. 22 and dropped a 77-68 decision at Houston.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (24-4, 13-2 AAC): The Cardinals are not only aiming for the top spot in the AAC but a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The defending champs have come on strong over the last month and have won their last seven games by an average of 21.9 points. Things were not quite as smooth in the first meeting with the Tigers, when Louisville squandered a six-point lead late in the second half and shot 39.1 percent, including a combined 7-of-24 effort from Smith and Jones, in the 73-67 setback.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (21-7, 10-5): All five starters reached double figures in the win over Louisville, with Joe Jackson and Shaq Goodwin leading the way at 15 points apiece. Offense is still coming easily to the Tigers but they are struggling to put teams away because of lapses on the defensive end. Memphis’ five previous games had been decided by six points or fewer before Houston hit eight 3-pointers and built up a 29-10 advantage in free-throw attempts in the loss.

TIP-INS

1. Smith has snagged at least two steals in each of the last five games.

2. Goodwin is shooting 61.1 percent from the field in the last three games and posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds at Houston.

3. The Tigers are 1-4 against the top four teams in the AAC, with the lone win coming over the Cardinals.

PREDICTION: Louisville 82, Memphis 77