Preview: Louisville at Michigan State

An inability to contain Denzel Valentine proved to be a big part of Louisville’s undoing in the Elite Eight last year, and the absence of 6-7 defensive stalwart Deng Adel against the early leading candidate for the Naismith and Wooden Awards could lead to a similar result this year. A pair of undefeated powerhouse programs square off in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday when No. 3 Michigan State hosts the 22nd-ranked Cardinals.

Valentine, who is almost averaging a triple-double this season with 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists, had 15 points, seven boards and six assists as the Spartans bounced higher-seeded Louisville from the Big Dance with a 76-70 overtime victory. Adel is widely regarded as the best defender on the Cardinals’ roster – making him a natural matchup for the 6-5, 220-pound Valentine – but is expected to miss at least two more weeks after spraining his MCL in practice on Oct. 18. Michigan State already has a win over No. 6 Kansas to its credit and is coming off a dominant three-game stretch at the Wooden Legacy behind the stellar play of Valentine, who posted his second triple-double in four games and averaged 25.7 points, 8.7 boards and seven assists during the title run. Louisville has yet to play a game closer than 20 points and passed its stiffest test on Saturday, downing Saint Louis 77-57 to claim the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational championship.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (5-0): Senior guard Trey Lewis ranks second on the team in scoring (12.4 points) and is coming off his finest all-around performance since arriving as a graduate transfer from Cleveland State, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds against the Billikens. Fellow graduate transfer Damion Lee (17.4 points) leads the team in scoring and will likely draw the assignment of containing Valentine whenever the Cardinals opt not to use their usual 2-3 matchup zone. Junior center Mangok Mathiang produced his first career double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) versus Saint Louis and was honored as the Holiday Invitational MVP in his first start of the season.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (7-0): Valentine, who is one of only three Spartans to record more than one triple-double in his career, has either made or assisted on exactly half of his team’s 210 field goals through six contests and needs eight more assists to tie Keith Appling (465) for ninth place on the school’s all-time list. Matt Costello (7.1 rebounds) and 6-10 freshman Deyonta Davis (10.6 points, 5.4 boards and 2.3 blocks in 18.9 minutes) have filled in well for Gavin Schilling, who has yet to play this season with turf toe, and helped Michigan State post at least a plus-seven rebounding margin in every game. Davis was particularly efficient offensively during the three-game Wooden Legacy tournament, going 17-of-20 from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Wednesday will mark Louisville coach Rick Pitino’s 500th game with the university (373-126).

2. Michigan State, which leads the nation in assists (23.7), also ranks third nationally in rebounding margin (plus-18.3) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.05).

3. The Cardinals lead the country in rebounding margin (plus-21.4) and scoring margin (plus-33.6), rank second in scoring defense (51.2) and third in field-goal percentage defense (32.4).

PREDICTION: Michigan State 78, Louisville 74