Preview: Louisville vs. Minnesota

The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals will open their season in one of the most unique ways imaginable - facing off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers inside of a Puerto Rican military hangar. And that isn’t the only intriguing storyline as Louisville and Minnesota prepare to do battle Friday in the third edition of the Armed Forces Classic. The game also features a father-son showdown as Louisville head coach Rick Pitino faces off against son Richard and the Gophers.

Rick has nothing but respect for Richard and the Minnesota program, despite coming into the game as a heavy favorite. “They’ve got great experience,” he told reporters earlier in the week. “They played a top seven schedule last season and they were a layup away from being an NCAA tournament team. They had a lot of quality Big Ten wins and they have a lot of guys back from that team.” Louisville won 31 games but lost to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 last season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2013-14: 25-13): As much as he appreciates the kind words from his father, Richard Pitino knows his Golden Gophers could be in for a long, hot Friday night. “Top to bottom, they’re as good as any team we’ll face this season,” he said. “Montrezl Harrell is an All-American and there’s no way to simulate what he does when you’re in practice.” High-scoring guard Andre Hollins (13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds) will lead the team’s offensive effort once again, with a pair of international newcomers - 6-11 center Bakary Konate and 6-9 forward Gaston Diedhiou - adding some valuable size up front.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2013-14: 31-6): Harrell will undoubtedly be the key to what Rick Pitino and the Cardinals do in their debut season in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A preseason player-of-the-year candidate, Harrell averaged 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal in what was a sensational second season under Pitino. He’ll be joined by a steady starting quartet that includes emerging center Mangok Mathiang, versatile forward Wayne Blackshear and backcourt mates Terry Rozier and Chris Jones.

TIP-INS

1. Both teams have attempted to practice in simulations of the intense heat they’ll face in the military hangar.

2. Louisville finished eighth in the nation in scoring average in 2013-14 at more than 82 points per game.

3. Friday marks only the third time Minnesota has opened the season against a top-15 team.

PREDICTION: Louisville 88, Minnesota 70