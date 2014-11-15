(Updated: CORRECTS time Harrell dunk, second sentence, fourth graph. CORRECTS time Hollins 3-pointer, first sentence, fifth graph. UPDATES total fouls, third notebook item.)

No. 9 Louisville 81, Minnesota 68: Montrezl Harrell erupted for 30 points as Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino outduelled his son Richard in the third edition of the Armed Forces Classic in Puerto Rico.

Harrell, one of the early candidates for national player of the year, shot 9-of-12 from the field and 9-of-10 from the line while adding seven rebounds for ninth-ranked Louisville (1-0). Terry Rozier added 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Cardinals, who prevailed under sweltering conditions at a Coast Guard hangar that was converted into a basketball court.

Andre Hollins’ 22 points paced the Golden Gophers (0-1), who committed 18 turnovers while shooting just 4-of-18 from 3-point range. Maurice Walker and Nate Mason each chipped in 10 points.

Harrell was a one-man show in the opening half, racking up 17 points to lead the Cardinals to a 43-30 advantage at the half. He opened the game with a 3-pointer off a Chinanu Onuaku offensive rebound, hit another 3 to cap a 10-0 run past the midway point of the half and punctuated the run with a transition dunk with 1:21 remaining.

Wayne Blackshear’s 3-pointer extended the advantage to 20 early in the second half before Minnesota responded, as a Hollins 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run with 15:04 remaining. Rozier and Harrell answered with back-to-back dunks, Quentin Snider knocked down a 3-pointer after an Elliott Eliason layup had trimmed the gap to single digits and Minnesota didn’t challenge again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rick Pitino earned his 696th career collegiate coaching win, while Richard remains stuck on 43. ... Harrell connected on 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc after coming into the game with just two made 3-pointers in his NCAA career. ... The teams combined to commit a whopping 60 fouls, leading to 75 free-throw attempts.