Preview: Louisville at North Carolina

Louisville coach Rick Pitino is no stranger to success, except when it comes to defeating North Carolina. The Hall-of-Fame coach will try to get his first-ever win against the 17th-ranked Tar Heels on Saturday when his fifth-ranked Cardinals visit Chapel Hill. Pitino has a decorated resume that includes 709 career victories, although none of them have come against North Carolina, which improved to 5-0 all-time against his Kentucky and Louisville teams with a 93-84 win last year.

The Cardinals have won three straight since suffering their only loss to No. 1 Kentucky on Dec. 27, including a 58-52 victory over Clemson on Wednesday to improve to 2-0 in their first year in the ACC. The Tar Heels saw their five-game winning streak – which ironically also started after a loss at Kentucky on Dec. 13 – snapped on Monday in a 71-70 home loss to No. 12 Notre Dame. Four of North Carolina’s five victories against Pitino have been by at least nine points and the Tar Heels have won nine of their 12 all-time meetings against Louisville.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (14-1, 2-0 ACC): Much of the Cardinals’ success has come as a result of a stifling defense that leads the conference in forcing turnovers (18.2 – fourth in the country), blocks (6.1 – 10th) and steals (10.7 – fifth), greatly contributing to the nation’s 12th-best scoring defense. Pitino stated that his team was “not a very good offensive team yet” after the Kentucky loss, but third-leading scorer Chris Jones (12.8 points) is doing his best to change that, scoring 22 points in each of his team’s first two conference wins. Jones’ contributions are important to a team that has relied heavily on the ACC’s fourth- and seventh-leading scorers, respectively, in Terry Rozier (17) and Montrezl Harrell (15.9).

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (11-4, 1-1): Marcus Paige (13.5 points) is the ringleader for the nation’s15th-ranked scoring offense (80.1), although the Tar Heels help themselves by rebounding 44.9 percent of their own missed shots – the second-best mark in the country. North Carolina owns a middling scoring defense (64.4 points, 12th-best in the ACC) in part because it commits over 20 fouls per game and has given up so many points at the stripe (a league-high 247), but features the country’s eighth-ranked field-goal percentage defense (35.4). The Tar Heels have been especially stingy beyond the arc as well defensively, holding opponents to 26.1 percent even after Notre Dame’s 10-for-23 effort.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has forced at least 15 turnovers in 12 games and held an opponent to fewer than 60 points in 10 of its 15 contests.

2. Only two teams have shot over 40 percent against North Carolina this season.

3. Harrell is 32 points away from becoming the Cardinals’ 67th 1,000-point scorer. North Carolina leads the country with 70 such players.

PREDICTION: Louisville 76, North Carolina 72