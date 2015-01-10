Tar Heels turn to Paige, beat Louisville

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina guard Marcus Paige liked the idea the moment he knew what play the Tar Heels would run on a make-or-break possession at the end of Saturday’s game.

Paige rewarded his team with the winning basket as his scoop shot on drive down the left side with eight seconds left sent No. 18 North Carolina to a 72-71 victory over fifth-ranked Louisville in a wild finish at the Smith Center.

“We went back to that play,” Paige said. “It’s one of my favorite plays. They still defended it well. I was able to get an angle off the board.”

Paige, who exited the game midway through the second half because of an injury, was back as the Tar Heels finished wiping out a 13-point hole in the last 8 1/2 minutes.

Louisville forward Wayne Blackshear missed a jumper from the corner in the waning seconds before a put-back from guard Terry Rozier rolled off the rim at the buzzer.

“It would have been a killer if that went in,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “We were fortunate. In this league, that’s the way it’s going to be.”

With North Carolina trailing, 58-48, Paige left with 10:30 shortly after he fell to the court in a collision with Louisville forward Montrezl Harrell, turning an ankle.

Two minutes later, the Cardinals were up, 63-50, although the gap closed to 63-55 by the time Paige, a preseason All-American, re-entered at the 7:17 mark.

“He’s a tough little sucker,” Williams said. “ ... It didn’t look good (with the double-digit hole). I was always confident that we were going to come back, but I didn’t know if it would be enough.”

North Carolina players were happy the ball was in Paige’s hands with the game in the balance.

“Marcus is our guy,” guard Nate Britt said. “He makes plays like that all the time.”

It was a stinging outcome for the Cardinals.

“That’s obviously about as bad a loss as we’ve had in my time in 14 years, that’s about as tough a loss as I’ve had,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. “Our players are very hurt by it, but that’s the ACC.”

Forward Kennedy Meeks scored 13 points for the Tar Heels (12-4, 2-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference). Forward Brice Johnson added 11 points, while Paige and forward J.P. Tokoto finished with 10 apiece.

Rozier finished with 25 points for Louisville, guard Chris Jones added 19 points and Blackshear tallied 10. Harrell was held to nine points for the Cardinals (14-2, 2-1), who lost for the first time ever in ACC play.

”We let a golden opportunity slip away and we’re very disappointed in that,“ Pitino said. ”You’ve got to guard on the road and defend every single possession down the stretch.

“We didn’t do that and it’s a credit to their offense. ... But we can’t let it have a hangover.”

Johnson’s basket in the lane with 38.1 seconds left put North Carolina ahead for the first time since the opening two minutes of the second half.

Rozier answered with a baseline jumper at the 25-second mark.

North Carolina trimmed a 13-point deficit to 67-64 with 4:39 remaining.

The Tar Heels were thwarted on a potential go-ahead possession when Harrell blocked Johnson’s would-be dunk, but got the ball back with 50 seconds left.

It was the second one-point result of the week for North Carolina, which lost, 71-70, to Notre Dame on Monday night.

Louisville surged ahead, 49-40, in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half, converting after three North Carolina turnovers.

Rozier scored 11 of Louisville’s first 18 points of the second half.

The Cardinals cranked up the defense late in the first half when North Carolina didn’t make a shot from the field in the last 3:52.

Harrell was held to five first-half points, but his dunk off a dish from Jones tied the game, 34-34, for the last points of the half.

North Carolina had four dunks while building a 14-12 lead. Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointesrs to ignite a 10-2 run for the Cardinals.

Jones, coming off 22-point outings in Louisville’s first two ACC games, hit another 3-pointer after the Tar Heels burst to a 32-27 edge.

North Carolina’s 13 offensive rebounds in the first half nearly matched Louisville’s 14 total first-half boards. North Carolina reserves outscored Louisville’s bench, 12-0, in the first half.

NOTES: North Carolina is 4-2 against nationally ranked opponents this season. ... Louisville is 46-26 in conference road games for the last nine seasons in the Big East and ACC. ... Louisville coach Rick Pitino is 0-6 against North Carolina, with three of the games coming as Kentucky’s coach. ... Louisville F Montrezl Harrell and North Carolina F Kennedy Meeks both entered the weekend with six double-doubles, sharing the ACC lead. ... North Carolina wasn’t called for a second-half foul until almost 13 minutes expired. ... When these teams met last season, it came in the Hall of Fame Tipoff final, with North Carolina winning, 93-84, at Uncasville, Conn. ... Louisville returns home for Tuesday night’s game against Virginia Tech. ... North Carolina visits rival North Carolina State on Wednesday night.