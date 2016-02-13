Preview: Louisville at Notre Dame

Louisville and Notre Dame squared off in the longest game in Big East history the last time they met at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. One conference change, three years and a self-imposed postseason ban later, the ACC rivals return to the scene of the most grueling games in recent memory Saturday when the Fighting Irish host the Cardinals.

Notre Dame rallied from an eight-point deficit with less than a minute remaining to force overtime and managed to battle back after falling behind in each of the five extra sessions before settling for a 104-101 victory over Louisville on Feb. 9, 2013. The loss proved to be the last one that season for the Cardinals, who defeated the Irish by double figures twice a month later en route to winning the national championship. Both teams left the Big East the following season - Louisville departed for the American Athletic Conference while Notre Dame joined the ACC - before the teams reconvened their rivalry last year - a 71-59 road victory for the Irish. Notre Dame has won six in a row at home since a Jan. 9 setback against Pittsburgh to keep its hopes for a regular-season title and NCAA Tournament berth alive while the Cardinals forfeited the latter last week when it announced a self-imposed postseason ban as part of the fallout from the recruiting scandal that has hovered over the program since October.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (19-5, 8-3 ACC): While leading scorer Damion Lee (16.7 points) managed only 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting in Monday’s loss at Duke, freshman guard Donovan Mitchell (8.1) provided a lift off the bench with 17 points - one shy of his season high - on 7-of-11 from the field. After ripping off six straight double-doubles to begin 2016, sophomore center Chinanu Onuaku (9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds) was neutralized for the fourth time in five games by foul trouble on Monday and is averaging only 6.4 points and 6.2 boards over that span. Quentin Snider (9.7 points) finished with 12 points versus Duke, marking only the third time in league play he reached double figures.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (17-7, 8-4): Zach Auguste (14.1 points, 10 rebounds), who is the only player remaining from either team that played in the five-overtime thriller, is one of only three players in the league averaging a double-double and has pulled down at least nine boards in nine straight games. While guard Demetrius Jackson (team-high 16.2 points) provides a steadying influence on offense, fellow junior V.J. Beachem (11.9) has averaged 15 points over the last six contests, scoring at least 14 points five times while draining 16 3-pointers over his last five. Notre Dame ranks first in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency (124.7) according to Kenpom.com - an advanced metrics site.

TIP-INS

1. Seven of the last 14 meetings have gone into overtime.

2. Notre Dame has committed a total of seven turnovers in its last two games and leads the country in fewest turnovers per game (nine).

3. Louisville is seeking its 14th straight 20-win season with a victory Saturday. Only three other programs have won 20 in each of the past 13 years.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 85, Louisville 81