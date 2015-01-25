Preview: Louisville at Pittsburgh

Two losses in the last three games haven’t dampened Louisville coach Rick Pitino’s enthusiasm for his team or its potential to make a deep run in March. The 10th-ranked Cardinals hope to rebound from a rocky stretch on Sunday when they visit Pittsburgh. Pitino said in Wednesday’s ACC teleconference that he has seen “remarkable improvement in all our young guys and I am getting much more comfortable using them” in the seven days Louisville had off since losing at home to Duke last Saturday.

The development of Pitino’s “young guys” is important since the Cardinals haven’t lived up to the lofty offensive standards they have achieved in recent seasons and counted on six players for 77.8 percent of the minutes despite ranking 11th in the country in scoring margin (15.4). The Panthers enter a pivotal stretch of their season with four of their next five at home – starting with their former Big East rival – also hoping to get the sour taste of losing to Duke on Monday out of their mouths. Like Louisville, Pittsburgh has struggled more than usual in a number of areas in which has usually thrived, such as scoring (62.8; seventh in ACC) and field-goal percentage defense (43; 13th).

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (15-3, 3-2 ACC): Montrezl Harrell removed himself as the team’s captain during the layoff, although Pitino told The Journal-Courier the move was “absolutely no big deal” and the forward was still “the leader of our team”. The 6-8, 240-pound Harrell (14.9 points) posted up once in 38 minutes against Duke, perhaps explaining his recent scoring slump (nine-point average over the last four games) after scoring 25 in the ACC opener. “We want (Harrell) to play like Kenneth Faried, we don’t want him playing like Kevin Durant. We want him blocking shots, grabbing rebounds, scoring points on the offensive glass … and posting up,” Pitino told the paper.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (13-6, 3-3): Sophomore forward Jamel Artis (10.5 points) has emerged as the Panthers’ best offensive player over the last three games – averaging 18 points in filling the void left behind by expected leading scorer Durand Johnson, who was suspended for the season before the first game. “(Artis) has become one of our better shooters without Durand; he has put himself up there as one of the best 3-point shooters of the guys left. He knows how to find the right spots,” coach Jamie Dixon told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Pittsburgh freshman guard Cameron Johnson (shoulder), who played the first eight games of the season, will need surgery in the near future and is out indefinitely.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has held Pittsburgh to an average of 59 points during its four-game winning streak in this series.

2. The Panthers are 13-2 against top-10 opponents at the Petersen Events Center since it opened in 2002-03.

3. Harrell, who surpassed 600 career rebounds against Duke, is two points shy of becoming the 66th Cardinal to score 1,000 points.

PREDICTION: Louisville 63, Pittsburgh 59