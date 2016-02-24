Preview: Louisville at Pittsburgh

Although its season will not end with a NCAA Tournament bid, Louisville is in great position to claim its first ACC regular-season title as a result of defeating league-leading North Carolina earlier this month, and pending a successful showdown with second-place Miami (Fla.) this weekend. The Cardinals, who play three of their final four on the road, begin their challenging season-ending stretch Wednesday when they travel to Pittsburgh.

Louisville went 1-2 with losses at Duke and Notre Dame in the wake of its Feb. 5 announcement that it would self-impose a postseason ban on its men’s basketball program on Feb. 5, but the Cardinals bounced back last week with home wins versus Syracuse and Duke while the Tar Heels and Hurricanes each suffered a loss. “Probably a shot in the dark (to win the ACC). … We don’t have a whole lot (to play for) and it’s going to really hit (the team) on the last home game and the last away game. … It’s going to be very difficult on Selection Sunday for all of us,” coach Rick Pitino said following Saturday’s 71-64 comeback win versus the Blue Devils. The Panthers were dominated 59-41 at home against Louisville on Jan. 14 for their seventh straight setback in this series, and none of the teams’ three meetings since the Cardinals joined the conference last year have been closer than 12 points. After earning an impressive 66-52 decision at Syracuse on Saturday, Pitt is coming off back-to-back victories for the first time since its 10-game winning streak came to an end against Louisville last month. however,

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (21-6, 10-4 ACC): Despite dislocating his left (non-shooting) pinkie during pregame warmups, leading scorer Damion Lee (16.8 points) poured in 24 points against Duke, nailing all three of his 3-pointers over the final 7 1/2 minutes to help the Cardinals overcome a 13-point second-half deficit. Lee’s scoring outburst left him 26 points of 2,000 for his career while second-leading scorer and fellow graduate transfer Trey Lewis (12.1) needs only nine points to reach 1,500 for his career after an eight-point effort Saturday. While Lewis was held scoreless against Pitt in the first meeting, Lee had 18 points and sophomore center Chinanu Onuaku posted one of his nine double-doubles during league play with a career-high tying 18 points and 10 rebounds.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (19-7, 8-6): The Panthers continued their recent domination of the boards against the Orange (43-23) and have outrebounded the opposition 142-87 over the last three games, including 59-16 on the offensive glass. Leading scorer Michael Young is the only player in the conference to rank among the top 15 in scoring (16.3 points), rebounding (7.0), field-goal percentage (53.6) and free-throw percentage (80.1). James Robinson (10.2 points, 5.3 assists), who became only the fifth player in school history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 assists, 350 rebounds and 150 steals in a career during Pitt’s Feb. 14 loss at North Carolina, is also the NCAA record-holder in career assist-to-turnover ratio (3.51:1).

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh (plus-8.5) and Louisville (plus-8.4) are the top two rebounding teams in the ACC.

2. Robinson’s next start will be the 129th of his career, breaking his tie with Julius Page (2000-04) for the most in school history.

3. The Panthers rank 11th in Division I in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.54:1) but recorded a season-high 19 turnovers versus a season-low four assists in the teams’ first meeting.

PREDICTION: Louisville 67, Pittsburgh 62