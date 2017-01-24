Preview: Louisville at Pittsburgh

Upon giving up a KFC Yum! Center-record 43 points to Jamel Artis less than two weeks ago, Louisville coach Rick Pitino likened the effort of the Pittsburgh senior sharpshooter that night to a "Steph Curry performance." The 14th-ranked Cardinals will attempt to do a better job of bottling up the ACC's top scorer Tuesday as they eye a regular-season sweep and a 10th straight win over the struggling Panthers.

Louisville led by as many as 26 points early in the second half at home against Pitt on Jan. 11 before Artis caught fire and almost singlehandedly brought the Panthers back, scoring a program-record 32 points after the break and a career-high 43 for the game - the most by an ACC player in nearly nine years - in an 85-80 defeat. Life hasn't gotten any easier for the Panthers since, as they were routed 72-46 at home by Miami (Fla.) three days later and watched their losing streak extend to four games with a five-point setback at North Carolina State last Tuesday. The Cardinals used a win at Georgia Tech and a perfect three-game homestand to rebound from a rare 0-2 start in conference play, but they never quite recovered from falling behind 14-0 in the opening 2 1/2 minutes of Saturday's 73-68 loss to No. 8 Florida State. Tony Hicks' season-high 16 points off the bench was an encouraging sign for a team playing its second game without floor general Quentin Snider.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (16-4, 4-3 ACC): Hicks was key in helping the Cardinals' reserves outscore the Seminoles' bench 40-11, and the graduate transfer, who led Penn in scoring in each of his final two seasons with the Quakers, earned praise from Pitino for his ability to quickly transition to his new role as the primary point guard in Snider's absence. "Hicks has come from zero ability mentally and physically to play the point guard position, to about 60 percent of the way there, which is awesome in four to five months," Pitino said. Reserve center Mangok Mathiang (6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds) has also come on of late for Louisville, averaging 12.5 points and 10.5 boards after posting 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds versus the Seminoles.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-7, 1-5): Artis (22 points per game), who went 15-for-22 from the field (including 7-of-13 beyond the arc) in the first meeting, has only totaled 31 points on 12-of-27 shooting (2-of-9 from long-range) in losses to Miami and NC State. Michael Young (21.1 points, second in the ACC) appeared to be much more comfortable in his second game wearing a mask to protect a fractured bone near his right eye, scoring 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting after failing to connect on any of his 10 field-goal attempts in a two-point effort against the Hurricanes. The Panthers are allowing opponents to shoot 48.7 percent from the field, including 46.1 percent from 3-point range, during their current four-game losing streak.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers' 80 points in the first meeting marked the first time they topped 68 during their nine-game losing streak in this series.

2. Louisville ranks sixth in the nation in blocks (6.3), sixth in field-goal percentage defense (29) and eighth in field-goal percentage defense (38).

3. Pitt is hoping to avoid its first five-game losing streak since the end of the 2014-15 season, which was its worst run since an eight-game skid in 2011-12.

PREDICTION: Louisville 71, Pittsburgh 63