Preview: Louisville at Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist plays one of the most anticipated home games in school history Wednesday when defending champion Louisville pays a visit. The 18th-ranked Mustangs are 15-0 at home, including 9-0 at Moody Coliseum, which re-opened in January following a major renovation. SMU tuned up for No. 9 Louisville by defeating Central Florida 70-55 on Saturday.

“I want people to dread coming in here,” SMU coach Larry Brown said after the win over the Knights. “We’re not going to be able to hang with Louisville unless we have a better crowd than we had with Cincinnati, and I didn’t think that was possible. But we’ll see.” Brown was referring to the Mustangs’ 76-55 rout of the Bearcats back on Feb. 8 - part of a 12-2 stretch over the last seven weeks. The Cardinals were on fire themselves, having won 11 of 12 before losing to Memphis on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (24-5, 13-3 AAC): The Cardinals had topped 75 points in six of their previous seven games before the 72-66 loss to the Tigers. Louisville was fortunate that the final score was as close as it was, given that the team shot only 4-of-23 from 3-point range and 12-of-20 from the foul line, not to mention committing 14 turnovers. One bright spot continues to be the splendid sophomore season of Montrezl Harrell, who has averaged 22.3 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last three games.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (23-6, 12-4): The Mustangs trail the Cardinals and Bearcats by one game for first place in the AAC with each team having two games remaining. SMU hopes that it can do a better job on Louisville’s Luke Hancock, who torched the Mustangs for a then-career high of 23 points in the first meeting - an eight-point home win by Louisville on Jan. 12. Nic Moore leads the Mustangs in points (14.1) and assists (4.7) while Markus Kennedy (11.9 points) paces the team in rebounding - seven per game.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville G Russ Smith has shot 37.2 percent from 3-point range this season, but over the last six games, the senior standout is just 5-of-22 from behind the arc.

2. Cardinals G Terry Rozier has gone 13 straight games without committing more than one turnover.

3. SMU has outscored its opponents by an average of 19.6 points in its 15 home games.

PREDICTION: Louisville 71, Southern Methodist 69