No. 9 Louisville 69, Southern Mississippi 38: Chris Jones scored 18 points off the bench andthe host Cardinals flexed their muscles on defense as the Golden Eagles weremanhandled for their first loss of the season.

Montrezl Harrell added 11 points and nine rebounds for Louisville (6-1), which held Southern Mississippi to just four field goals on 16.3 percent shooting over the first 26 minutes ofthe game to jump out to a 45-13 lead early in the second half. Russ Smith added11 points and six assists for the Cardinals, who shot 12-of-31 from 3-pointrange.

Michael Craig‘snine points led Southern Mississippi (6-1), which shot 28.9 percent from the floor andcommitted 22 turnovers against the Cardinals, who lead the nation in turnovermargin. The Golden Eagles went in as the top-ranked defense in Conference USA,allowing a season average of 60 points, but the Cardinals reached that mark on Jones’ fourth 3-pointer with 7:30 still left to play.

Louisville openedthe blowout by scoring the first 11 points en route to a 34-13 halftime lead onthe strength of seven 3-pointers, including three from Terry Rozier and two apiecefrom Wayne Blackshear and Jones. Jerrold Brooks was the only Southern Mississippi shooterwith more than one basket in the first half, hitting a field goal and a3-pointer for a team-high five points.

Southern Mississippi never got closer than 16 points in the second half, as Louisville came out ofthe intermission with another 11-0 run to pull out to a 45-13 advantage. Fromthere, the Cardinals went to their bench, which outscored the Golden Eagles’ reserves,27-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Louisville had more assists in the firsthalf (11) than it had for the whole game its last time out against NorthCarolina (eight). ... The Cardinals outrebounded the Golden Eagles, 38-33, witha season-high seven rebounds and three blocked shots from Mangok Mathiang. ... Louisvilleimproved to 31-11 all-time against Southern Mississippi.