Louisville wears down South Florida

TAMPA -- With USF still playing without injured point guard Anthony Collins, Louisville coach Rick Pitino said the Cardinals’ goal was to pick up the pressure against the Bulls Wednesday night.

“We wanted to try to wear them down a little bit,” Pitino said. “We thought we could take some of their key players out of the game.”

The 12th-ranked Cardinals did just that, forcing USF to a season-high 23 turnovers in a 86-47 rout at the Sun Dome.

“This will certainly go down as a game I want to forget as fast as possible,” USF coach Stan Heath said. “They dictated and did whatever they wanted to do. We just didn’t have any answers.”

Pitino said they were “very much ready to play” after having watched USF come close in a 61-54 loss to first-place Cincinnati on Saturday. But the Cardinals put this one away early in taking a 23-point first-half lead against the Bulls, who missed 12 of their first 15 shots.

“It’s kind of like a snowball effect when you start to turn the ball over,” Louisville senior forward Luke Hancock said. “We got some easy points and they got a little frustrated, maybe a little flustered.”

Louisville (17-3, 6-1 American) had five players in double figures, with forward Wayne Blackshear coming off the bench for a game-high 16 to lead the Cardinals to their sixth win in their last seven heading into an eight-day break.

“I think we have now played four really good games in a row,” Pitino said. “A lot of pieces are coming together.”

For the Bulls (10-9, 1-5 American), it was their fifth loss in their last six and nearly the worst in school history; USF’s largest margin of defeat was 46 points, losing 111-65 at Syracuse Dec. 4, 1987. While USF’s last win over a ranked team came against Louisville in 2012, it was no match for the defending national champions Wednesday.

“I thought we were a little bit in awe,” Heath said. “You can’t play the jerseys, you’ve got to play the guys inside those jerseys and I thought (Wednesday) we were playing the jerseys. We were kind of mesmerized.”

Heath said they were able to handle the Cardinals’ full-court press decently, but struggled mightily in half-court sets, failing to get good looks. Pitino said they tried to vary their defenses to slow USF senior forward Victor Rudd, the team’s top scorer who had just six points. Forward Chris Perry led the Bulls with 10 points. Rudd believed his team was too passive with the Cardinals’ pressure.

“Their defense is pretty hectic,” Rudd said. “They want to turn you over and speed you up.”

The Bulls shot 36 percent for the game. Meanwhile, the Cardinals were efficient offensively, scoring 35 points off turnovers and going 12-for-23 from 3-point range. Hancock and forward Montrezl Harrell each had 14 for Louisville, which was playing without guard Chris Jones. Louisville’s biggest lead was 44 with just more than five minutes left. Pitino was pleased that there was no letdown after their 76-64 win at Connecticut Saturday, a sign of a “mature team.”

“We’re turning into more of a defensive-minded team,” Louisville freshman guard Terry Rozier said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can score and create for themselves. So if you take care of the defensive end and rebounding, we’ll go pretty far as a team.”

The Bulls haven’t been able to sustain the loss of Collins, who missed his ninth consecutive game due to left knee soreness.

“I sure would like to see where we were with a healthy (Collins),” Heath said. “But it is what it is, and this is the hand we’re dealt.”

NOTES: Louisville improved to 28-4 against USF, including 14-1 under coach Rick Pitino. ... Louisville G Chris Jones missed his third consecutive game with a strained muscle in his right side. USF G Anthony Collins missed his ninth consecutive game due to left knee soreness. ... The Bulls were looking for their first win against a ranked foe in 23 months.