Preview: Louisville at Syracuse

(Updated: ADDS details of Jones’ suspension, CHANGES third sentence of Louisville capsule)

No. 12 Louisville hopes to rebound from its worst loss of the season when it visits Syracuse on Wednesday. The Cardinals’ first four losses came against Kentucky, Virginia and Duke - three of the top five teams in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll - as well as No. 16 North Carolina. Its last time out, however, Louisville was stunned at home by an unranked North Carolina State squad that had lost five of its previous six games.

Chris Jones (20 points) and Wayne Blackshear (19) authored strong performances for the Cardinals, but the team shot 32.8 percent, forced just eight turnovers and had only two steals. “This team is very inactive with their hands,” coach Rick Pitino told reporters. “We’re not as good a pressing team as we have been in the past. It’s not the best pressing team I’ve had.” The Orange have lost four of their last six games but will not have to face Jones after the senior guard was suspended, the school announced Tuesday, for a violation of team rules.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (20-5, 8-4 ACC): Since scoring 80, 81 and 78 points in its final three games of January, Louisville has averaged 61 points in its last four contests. Terry Rozier averages a team-high 18 points per game but has shot below 38 percent from the field in four of his last five outings and is coming off a season-low seven-point effort against N.C. State. Without Jones (13.6 points), the Cardinal will need more offense out of freshman Quentin Snider, who averages only two points in 9.3 minutes per game while shooting poorly from the field (30.9 percent) and the arc (20.8).

ABOUT SYRACUSE (16-9, 7-5): Over his last five games, junior swingman Michael Gbinije is averaging 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals while shooting 60.3 percent from the floor and 15-of-29 from 3-point range. Gbinije had 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting in Saturday’s eight-point loss to No. 5 Duke - a game in which Syracuse was crushed on the glass 42-32 and made 6-of-13 foul shots. Rakeem Christmas shot 5-of-17 from the field in that contest, marking the worst shooting night of the season for the senior center who comes in averaging team highs of 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Rozier has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games.

2. Gbinije leads the ACC in 3-point percentage during league games (50.9).

3. The teams have not met since the championship game of the 2013 Big East tournament, won by Louisville 78-61.

PREDICTION: Louisville 57, Syracuse 52