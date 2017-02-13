Two teams clumped near the top of the ACC standings face a quick turnaround after learning some important lessons over the weekend when No. 4 Louisville travels to Syracuse on Monday. The Cardinals needed to rally from 14 points down for a 71-66 win at home Saturday against Miami, while the Orange saw their season-best five-game winning streak snapped with a defensive lapse in an 80-75 setback at Pittsburgh.

Both teams are part of a logjam atop the ACC with seven teams separated by 1 1/2 games or less. Louisville did its part to move up the ladder with its stirring comeback against the Hurricanes that also marked the return of guard Quentin Snider, who hit the decisive 3-pointer in the win after missing six games with a hip injury. Syracuse had seemed to figure things out after struggling through the majority of coach Jim Boeheim’s 41st season but fell back into bad defensive habits in the loss to the Panthers, who shot 48.1 percent from the field. The Orange have played three of their last four on the road and have not lost at home since an embarrassing 93-60 defeat against St. John’s on Dec. 21.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (20-5, 8-4 ACC): The win against Miami not only marked the return of Snider, but also that of forwards Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang, who were suspended a game for missing curfew. The Cardinals needed all three to rally past the Hurricanes as Snider had 13 points — including his big 3-pointer — and Adel and Mathiang shared game-high honors with 18 points. “This was a great lesson,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino told reporters. “(The Hurricanes) were the better basketball team tonight, but we showed incredible character to win this game and I'm real, real proud of that.”

ABOUT SYRACUSE (16-10, 8-5): Pittsburgh’s Cameron Johnson, who is among the ACC’s top 3-point shooters (42.3 percent), went 6-of-8 from long range Saturday for a game-high 22 points to help snap the Orange’s streak. ”We've done that pretty much throughout the whole year,” Boeheim told reporters. “We've let the best shooter on the other team get too many looks. That's a reason we're struggling this year." Sophomore forward Tyler Lydon and freshman guard Tyus Battle, who had been instrumental in the team’s turnaround, combined for 11 points in the loss — with Battle playing only 16 minutes while battling an illness.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville leads the series 16-8 and will play the Orange again Feb. 26 at home.

2. Syracuse graduate transfer G Andrew White III, who leads the ACC with 20.7 points in conference play, has scored at least 20 points in six straight games.

3. The Orange will be playing their first game since learning former big man Fab Melo died at age 26. No official tribute has been announced as of Sunday evening.

PREDICTION: Louisville 76, Syracuse 72