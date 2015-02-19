Christmas, Syracuse power past Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Center Rakeem Christmas said he had to put arguably his worst performance of the season in the rearview mirror.

Mission accomplished.

Christmas scored 29 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead Syracuse to a 69-59 win over No. 12 Louisville on Wednesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome.

The 6-foot-9 senior, Syracuse’s leading scorer at 18.2 points a game, scored just 11 points on 5-of-17 shooting Saturday against Duke on Saturday. He was determined to shake it off and move on.

“After the Duke game, (roommate Michael Gbinije) knew I was upset,” Christmas said. “I had to put it behind me.”

When asked if he made a statement with his performance, Christmas was succinct: “Yeah, I guess.”

Gbinije, a forward who continued his own stellar play, said Christmas had a chip on his shoulder since the end of Saturday’s contest.

“He wasn’t satisfied with the performance against Duke,” Gbinije said. “In practice, I could see a little edge to him. Tonight, he came and showed everyone the player he really is. You could tell he was just eager to play basketball. I knew he’d have a good game tonight.”

Related Coverage Preview: Louisville at Syracuse

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said, “Tonight was his best I thought this year. He changed some shots, he blocked some shots, he made some really hard post moves down there against a 6-10 guy, a 6-11 guy. They had help down there, and he had a great game tonight. He was tremendous.”

Louisville coach Rick Pitino was equally effusive.

“He’s the most feared low-post player in the country. We couldn’t get around him. You saw how many times we fouled him. For Rakeem Christmas this is his NCAA Tournament,” Pitino said in reference to Syracuse’s self-imposed postseason ban.

The Orange (17-9, 8-5 ACC) trailed 35-28 at the half but outscored the Cardinals 41-27 in the final 20 minutes, led by Christmas. The senior also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots.

Louisville (20-6, 8-5) lost for the third time in four games. The Cardinals played their first game without senior guard Chris Jones, who was suspended for violating team rules. His replacement, freshman Quentin Snider, scored 13 points in his first career start.

“We missed him (Jones) a lot,” Pitino said. “It’s his selfishness that hurt the team. I believe in punishment. You get up in the morning, lift weights, make curfew at night. This was not a decision by me. I don’t care if he sits the whole season. I could care less.”

Gbinije, coming off a career-high 27-point effort against Duke, had 18 points against Louisville, while forward Tyler Roberson chipped in with 13.

Guard Terry Rozier led Louisville with 17. Forward Montrezl Harrell had 15, just three in the second half.

“We really didn’t do anything differently in the second half,” Boeheim said. “Just made him take tough shots.”

According to Boeheim, the Orange defense was the key.

”The second half, they shot 32 percent from the field and we were just better,“ Boeheim said. ”We were active on defense and kept them from getting the ball where they wanted to. We kept Harrell from getting the ball down low. And we were just a different team on defense, and that really turned the game.

“The big difference in the game between the last four games we played that were against really good teams is our defense was just better in the second half. That was the difference.”

Louisville jumped out to its largest lead, 35-28, on a three-point play by Harrell to start the second half. However, the Orange went on a 16-5 run, taking a 44-43 lead on two foul shots by Christmas.

Syracuse extended its lead to 51-47 on a Christmas lay-in.

The Orange extended to a 60-52 edge, its biggest advantage of the game at that point, on an alley-oop from Gbinije to Roberson with 4:34 to go.

Syracuse guard Kaleb Joseph hit a jumper from the wing with one second to go on the shot clock, giving the Orange a 62-54 lead. Syracuse hit seven of eight foul shots down the stretch to keep the Cardinals at bay.

Louisville guard Wayne Blackshear, who was averaging 10.9 points per game, fouled out with 5:16 to go and failed to score, taking just two shots from the floor.

NOTES: Louisville and Syracuse met for the first time as ACC foes. The last time the teams met was in the 2013 Big East tournament championship game at Madison Square Garden. The Cardinals defeated the Orange 78-61. ... Louisville coach Rick Pitino spent two years as an assistant on Jim Boeheim’s first Syracuse coaching staff from 1976-78. ... Louisville F Montrezl Harrell and Syracuse C Rakeem Christmas both have nine double-doubles this season. ... Louisville freshman C Chinanu Onuaku is the brother of former Syracuse C Arinze Onuaku. ... Syracuse previously clinched its 44th consecutive winning season, the top streak in Division I.