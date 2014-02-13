Preview: Louisville at Temple

Louisville is running out of time to chase down Cincinnati atop the American Athletic Conference but enters the final month of its regular-season slate in strong position to defend its NCAA title. The eighth-ranked Cardinals aim for their third straight win when they visit last-place Temple on Thursday. Louisville sits two games behind Cincinnati in the conference and still has to make trips to face the Bearcats and Memphis.

The Cardinals bounced back from a 69-66 home loss to Cincinnati on Jan. 30 by picking on Central Florida and Houston in a pair of wins by an average of 16 points. Louisville averages 82.3 points and has been held under 70 just four times this season, including its last three losses. The Owls will be hard-pressed to come up with a defensive effort that can keep the Cardinals under 70 points and have surrendered an average of 82.7 in their last seven contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (19-4, 8-2 AAC): The Cardinals are coming off an eight-day break after a 77-62 triumph at Houston that saw the team shoot 55.6 percent. Louisville’s offense is keyed by forcing turnovers, and its margin of plus-6.7 and average of 22.2 points off turnovers both rank among the leaders nationally. Chris Jones (1.9) and Russ Smith (1.8) lead the team in steals, and Jones nabbed five of the Cardinals’ 11 steals while Smith led four starters in double figures with 17 points in the win at Houston.

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-19, 1-9): The Owls rank last in the AAC with an average of 5.6 steals and are allowing more points than any team in the conference at 77.8. That same Houston squad that managed just 62 points against Louisville put up 88 in a 14-point triumph over Temple on Sunday as the Owls fell despite having all five starters in double figures. Temple boasts four players averaging at least 14 points but struggles to get stops at the other end and is staring at a stretch of five straight games against the top five teams in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Temple G Dalton Pepper has scored in double figures in 10 straight games and added at least five rebounds in each of the last three.

2. Louisville F Wayne Blackshear (concussion) missed the last game but is expected to be back on Thursday.

3. Smith is connecting on just 64.4 percent of his free-throw attempts over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Louisville 90, Temple 76