February 13, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

Louisville at Temple, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

No. 8 Louisville at Temple, ppd.: Thursday’s meeting between the Cardinals and host Owls was postponed due to the winter storm pounding the mid-Atlantic.

Louisville could not travel to Philadelphia with most of the airports in the area closed, so the game was pushed to Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals (19-4, 8-2 American Athletic Conference) are attempting to push their winning streak to three straight at the expense of the Owls (6-16, 1-9), who have dropped three in a row and 11 of the last 12. The schools have not met since 2002.

